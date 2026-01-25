Najam Sethi backs Naqvi’s leadership amid reports of Pakistan joining Bangladesh in boycott

Uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India continues amid security concerns, with reports suggesting that Pakistan may also join Bangladesh in a potential boycott.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has publicly backed current PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi amid speculation that Pakistan could withdraw from the tournament if Bangladesh pulls out.

Speaking on Friday (24 january), Sethi endorsed a possible hardline stance, saying it is time for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to recognise that its global mandate extends beyond the interests of a single nation.

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on 7 February, has been thrown into uncertainty after the ICC rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to relocate its matches from India, citing security concerns.

The standoff reportedly began after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed an Indian Premier League franchise to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman, prompting Dhaka to raise concerns about a hostile environment. Despite issuing a 24-hour ultimatum for compliance with the original schedule, the ICC has so far failed to resolve the impasse. The BCB has referred the matter to the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee.

Reports on Thursday indicated that Pakistan, the 2009 champions, may withdraw from the tournament if Bangladesh does not participate. Sethi expressed confidence in Naqvi’s ability to handle the sensitive situation.

“Mohsin Naqvi understands the game and has a good grasp of all aspects. Whatever decision he makes will be the right one,” Sethi said.

Sethi also welcomed Bangladesh’s resistance, describing it as a necessary challenge to India’s dominance in global cricket. He stressed the importance of a united front among member nations.

“If other countries stand up after Pakistan, the ICC will realise this is not the Indian Cricket Council, but the International Cricket Council,” Sethi said, suggesting that a collective boycott could trigger a shift in cricket’s power dynamics.

