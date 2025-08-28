Independent Inquiry Committee submits preliminary report on BPL

The Independent Inquiry Committee, established to investigate allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and systemic failures during the 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has submitted its preliminary report to the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday evening.

In accordance with international best practices and ICC guidelines, the BCB emphasised in a press release that the report will be reviewed in strict confidence and through appropriate procedures.

The Board reiterated: “Any individuals or entities mentioned in the report remain subject to due process under the BCB Constitution, the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, and applicable laws.”

“At this stage, no names will be disclosed publicly, in order to safeguard the integrity of the proceedings and the rights of all concerned,” the release added.

The BCB will carefully review the Committee’s recommendations and consider appropriate measures in due course.

The Board also noted that the preliminary report includes a series of urgent reform measures proposed as prerequisites for the proper staging of the next edition of the BPL. These measures address franchise governance, anti-corruption oversight, and structural safeguards.

The Inquiry Committee is expected to submit its final report by the end of next month, which will contain comprehensive findings and detailed reform proposals.

“At this time, the BCB will not make any further comments regarding the preliminary report,” the release concluded.