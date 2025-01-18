In which direction are we headed?

Mohiuddin Ahmad
It’s been five months since the last time we’ve become independent. We are a really independence-loving nation. We became independent once in 1947. And just within a few days we felt that we were being discriminated against, we were being victimised. So we took up so many movements to change our lot. People have to die in a movement. No movement gains momentum without a few dead bodies. Then through the 1971 liberation war and a lot of bloodshed, we became independent once more. But then we realised that other than changing the father of the nation, we had failed to change anything. We still have the belief firmly ingrained within us that if there is a nation, it has to have a father.
We’ll have to count to see how many times we became independent after 1971. On 15 August 1975 we declared the sons of our soil had liberated the country. We have been the satellite of another country and now we would shine as a full-fledged planet.
Becoming independent was not enough. We wanted democracy too. We had been through all sorts of democracy rehearsals. Mujibist democracy, democracy of the downtrodden, development democracy. That did not satisfy us. We became independent again in 1990. For the three months of Shahbuddin Ahmed’s caretaker government, we were indeed independent. Then we reverted to monarchy which we had lost to the East India Company. We had seen the rule of the Mughals and the Pathans in this region back in the day. That returned — sometimes the Mughals ruling, sometimes the Pathans.
In the meantime the sombre military shook things up and people breathed a sigh of relief. But the military opened up so many fronts that things were in disarray, In 2009 it was back to monarchy. This second round of monarchy was the rule of demons. They devoured people, flora, fauna, hills, plains, canals, ditches, rivers, streams, even offices and all establishments. On 5 August 2024 we became independent again. This required a great number of martyrs this time.
It has been five months since we tasted this new independence. This time we are truly independent. Anyone can do anything, totally unhindered. If you feel you have nothing and appeals are not effective, just gather up a motley crew and head for Shahbagh. There’s an intersection there. You sit there for few hours and Dhaka becomes a living hell. Dub it as ‘blockade’. Voila! Your demands are met. The headmaster, principal, vice chancellor are not listening to you. Just lock him up. Your work is done.
Some people do not want to accept this situation. They go about saying, there is no discipline in the country. No one listens to anyone. We were better off beforehand. Actually we were never independent before, that is why we didn’t understand the essence of independence. Independence means you will do whatever you want. We are not use to it that is why at the beginning it may taste a bit bitter. Once we are used to it, everything will be fine. Bangalis are a very impatient race, but also have a high tolerance level. No wonder we remained under the feet of the foreign rulers for so long. It has only been five months! Don’t we have to give them some time? One of the minsters even said that he didn’t have any Aladdin’s lamp!
Before it could be felt there was a government in the country. If anyone dared to say anything, the foot soldiers would rush forth. Now it’s a fest for the public. The police have retreated into their holes. Government means power. That is nowhere to be seen. Where is the government? In the secretariat, in educational institutions, in Jamuna, in the cantonment? Or all over? Who knows who is pulling the strings and from where. We hear some say they’ll break the pens. Protests can’t even be made in an independent. If anyone gripes, he’ll be dubbed as a collaborator of the autocrats. Skin him alive!
This is a contagion we saw in 1972. There was a feeling of freedom in the air. Perceived foes were beaten up and sent to the after-world. Then the government got organised a bit. If the government becomes strong, independence weakens. The responsibility of beating up shifted from the streets to the hands of the government. Several new forces were formed for the purpose. Now we are smelling freedom again. Public lynching has emerged again, this time with the impressive moniker ”mob justice’. The system of justice is not functioning. So whoever the mob dislikes, is taught a lesson.
Meanwhile, the market is too hot to handle. People’s incomes are not enough for three square meals. So a certain group will be appeased with a special allowance. But where will the money come from? Tax the people! So taxes shot up. The ministers and officials say taxes will go up but the prices of commodities will not. That’s a new calculation, nowhere in textbook math. We’ll have to learn this anew. People don’t want to learn. There hue and cry about VAT all around.
The extortionists who would collect toll from the streets went through a lean spell. Then there were back in business. One party replaced the other, taking lease at ferry terminals, the bridges, the truck-stands, hospitals, passport office. How will they survive without extortion? That’s a form of employment too!
Everyone’s independent in an independent country. We are all kings and queen in this kingdom of ours. The autocratic government had stopped battery-run rickshaws from plying the city streets. The moment we became independent, the streets are teeming with thousands of these vehicles. We became friends of the poor. Why should discrimination exist in the society? If cars can move on the streets, why not rickshaws? That’s a point there. Dhaka now is teeming with rickshaws.
Independence has taught us many words, We knew these before. Now these are being stuffed down our throats. One such word is “reforms”. We need reforms. The paint has peeled off our walks, the plaster is crumbling, a banyan tree is sprouting out of the cornice. Will these be repaired, or broken and rebuilt anew? The debate rages on.
And now another conundrum. Reforms of elections — yet another hubbub. Some want elections here and now. They are aging and it’s getting harder to move about. Six months of a year are spent visiting the hospital. Unless the election is held now, they’ll never get the taste of power. But the reformists see no need of elections right now. There have been more than enough election, and what was the use? So first a system must be created so no one can exploit and suck the people’s blood anymore. That argument can’t be dispelled either.
Much will be said now in the independent country. No one can shut anyone’s mouth. We will gradually get used to this. Still foolish people ask, so many governments have come and gone, so many times we’ve gained independence, how far have we advanced? Most of the people are peasants, farmers, labourers. They haven’t been able to become citizens as yet. The winds of political change do not rough them. They know if the city sahibs are to buy a cauliflower for 20 taka, they have to sell it for one. The sahibs are least bothered. They’ll say, it’s the syndicates fault and the syndicates can never be broken.
Where are we headed? In which direction? What lies ahead? Steams of honey, or a deluge of dismay?
prothom alo