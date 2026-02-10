If yes vote wins, misgovernance won’t return: Yunus

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka 10 February, 2026, 00:34

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus. | File photo

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday said that the country would undergo a fundamental transformation and misgovernance would not return if the yes vote prevailed in the referendum slated for February 12.

If the yes vote wins in the referendum, Bangladesh’s future will be built in a more positive way, he said senior secretaries and secretaries at his office at Tejgaon in Dhaka.

The cabinet secretary presided over the meeting.

Later in the afternoon, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media on the discussion at the Foreign Service Academy. Expressing strong confidence in the coming national election, Yunus said that it would be free, fair, peaceful and festive.

Referring to past elections, he said that previous polls could hardly be described as genuine elections, calling them ‘mock exercises’ and ‘fake elections’.

In contrast, the forthcoming election will be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner. With only two days remaining, the country is almost at its destination, he said.

Yunus said that the election, along with the referendum, would bring an unprecedented change to Bangladesh’s political structure.

Highlighting a major first, he said that expatriate Bangladeshis had been formally included in the political process, acknowledging their past role in political movements and uprisings and enabling them to play a stronger and more meaningful role in national affairs in the future.

Yunus also called for the extensive use of technology in the election, saying that it had made the process easier and more accessible.

He said that a mobile app had been developed to guide voters on casting their ballots, while election-related apps were being used to monitor security at nearly 43,000 polling centres across the country.

The ‘Election Bandhu’ initiative has been introduced, body-worn cameras have been provided to around 25,700 law enforcement personnel and CCTV cameras are being installed at polling centres, he said.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/country/290727/if-yes-vote-wins-misgovernance-wont-return-yunus