If referendum verdict is not implemented, people may again choose rebellion: Jamaat leader Mujibur

Professor Mujibur Rahman, nayeb-e-ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, today said an “anti-people government” has been formed against the public mandate.

Speaking at a discussion organised by Dhaka South city unit of Jamaat-e-Islami marking International Mother Language Day at the Institution of Diploma Engineers at the city’s Kakrail, he alleged that the administration was established without administering an oath to members of the Constitution Reform Council.

He called on both the government and the opposition to work together to implement the people’s verdict peacefully, warning of possible unrest if it is ignored.

“If the referendum verdict is not implemented, the people will not accept the government, and they may again choose the path of rebellion,” he said.

Mujibur also said the “distorted and fragmented” history of the Language Movement, the Liberation War and other national movements should be rewritten so that younger generations learn the “true history”.

He argued that no government — from the British and Pakistani periods to those in independent Bangladesh — has been able to remain in power by going against public opinion.

Jamaat-e-Islami is ready for a “final struggle” to establish people’s rights, he said, adding that as an opposition party it is also prepared to fully cooperate with the government to meet public expectations.

He further urged authorities to ensure the use of Bangla in all spheres, suggesting that an inquiry committee could be formed if necessary to oversee implementation in honour of the language martyrs.

Also speaking at the event, Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat and former MP AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad said the July Charter must be implemented to consolidate democracy.

“Those who speak of strengthening democracy while excluding the July Charter are in fact moving towards establishing autocracy,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/news/if-referendum-verdict-not-implemented-people-may-again-choose-rebellion-jamaat-leader-mujibur-4111326