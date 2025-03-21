‘If led by non-criminals, why can’t Awami League be in politics?’ asks Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said that if someone, who has not committed any crimes, leads Awami League, then why can’t the party take part in politics?

He came up with the remark at an Eid gift distribution event for the underprivileged in Dakshinkhan, Dhaka, where he was the chief guest.

He said, “If someone leads the Awami League without committing crimes, without being involved in student killings, without embezzling or laundering money—then why can’t the Awami League participate in politics?”

“If swift justice is ensured, criminals are prosecuted, and the people then allow them to engage in politics, we have nothing to say,” he said today.

“But those who have laundered money, those responsible for the killings of children and teenagers like Ahnaf, Abu Saeed, and Mugdho—justice must be served. Why don’t we seek justice for the workers, rickshaw pullers, and students who have been killed?”

Rizvi accused Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, of deceiving the people.

“They have betrayed the people twice. First, her father shut down all political parties and imposed BAKSAL. Then, his daughter has created an even more terrifying version of BAKSAL—where those speaking against Sheikh Hasina, their places were in prison. This is what her rule has become.”

“Therefore, that rule can not return. By ensuring that, democracy will secure everyone’s place, everyone’s right to do politics—that right will be ensured through democratic processes and practices.”

People are debating whether Awami League should be allowed to do politics, but they are not questioning whether those responsible for mass killings should be held accountable, he added.

“People saw who carried out these atrocities. Which police OC, DC, or AC played a role in it? Under whose orders did these bloodbaths occur? Which Awami League leaders gave the instructions to spill blood?”

He then questioned Sheikh Hasina’s integrity, “I even doubt whether Sheikh Hasina believes in Allah. Her only god is money. And someone who worships money can never serve the people.”

Her relatives, her chosen individuals, and certain businessmen are involved in money laundering. They must be brought to trial, he added.

“Those who have destroyed the country’s institutions, sold out its independence, and killed children, workers, and rickshaw pullers to cling to power—they must be brought to trial.”