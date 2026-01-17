IAB quits Jamaat alliance, to join polls alone

Staff Correspondent 17 January, 2026, 01:18

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh holds a press conference to announce the party’s position on the national elections at its central office at Purana Paltan in Dhaka on Friday. | Focus Bangla photo

Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Friday announced that it would contest the February Jatiya Sangsad elections alone, formally opting out of the 11-party electoral alliance led by the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, citing deprivation of ‘justice’ and deviation from Islamic principles.

The IAB said that its candidates would contest for 268 constituencies while the party would support in the remaining 32 seats other party’s candidates, based on ideological compatibility and the integrity of candidates, after the nomination withdrawal deadline.

IAB spokesperson and joint secretary general Gazi Ataur Rahman made the announcement at a press conference at the party central office in Purana Paltan, Dhaka, ending days of speculation over whether the party would remain in the Jamaat-led alliance.

The announcement also came a day after the 11-party alliance unveiled its seat-sharing arrangement on Thursday.

Islami Andolan submitted nomination papers in 270 constituencies, of which two were rejected on appeal, leaving 268 candidates in the race.

Ataur Rahman said, ‘We have instructed all our candidates to stay in the contest. Not a single candidate will withdraw their nomination.’

Explaining the party’s exit from the alliance, he said that the IAB felt ‘deprived in terms of justice’ and observed deviations by the Jamaat from Islamic ideals during the alliance process.

Ataur said, ‘We were astonished to hear Jamaat amir Shafiqur Rahman clearly state that if they come to power, they will govern the country according to existing laws.’

‘He assured representatives of the Christian community that Sharia would not be implemented [if the Jamaat assumes power]. We are disheartened by this [statement].’

‘The Jamaat’s slogan was ‘We want Allah’s law, we want the rule of honest people.’ But now that an environment for their coming to power has emerged, they are retreating from that position and prioritising power above all else.’

‘We don’t practise power politics. Our primary goal is Islam. We do politics based on principles and ideals. But in the questions of principles, politics and justice, we have faced hostility,’ he said.

He added that the party could not betray its leaders, activists or the sentiments of Islamic-minded people by compromising on its ideological stance.

Referring to recent developments, Ataur said that a joint press conference of the 11-party alliance had announced seat-sharing, but IAB’s efforts to unite Islamic forces across the country since August 5, 2024 failed to achieve the intended outcome.

He also expressed concern over Jamaat’s political position following statements by its amir Shafiqur Rahman after a meeting with Bangladesh Nationalist Party chair Tarique Rahman.

According to Ataur Rahman, the Jamaat’s declaration about forming a post-election national government with the BNP — without consulting the alliance partners — created serious apprehension among the IAB leaders.

‘When such an understanding is reached with another competing party before the election, it raises doubts. We are now concerned whether this election will be an election or a selection,’ he said.

He said that the IAB hoped pro-Islam candidates would be present in all 300 constituencies to ensure the proper implementation of Pir Saheb Chormonai’s ‘one box policy’ in the upcoming polls.

The Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance originated from a joint movement of mostly religion-based parties demanding elections under a proportional representation system and a referendum before the parliamentary polls.

Initially, the Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party, Nezame Islami Party and the Bangladesh Development Party were part of the platform.

As the election approached, discussions began to transform the platform into a formal electoral alliance. The National Citizen Party and the Liberal Democratic Party joined the alliance just before the nomination submission deadline, followed by the Amar Bangladesh Party a day later.

However, IAB and several other parties objected to the inclusion of the NCP, leading to widening differences between the Jamaat and the Islami Andolan.

Despite negotiations, disagreements over seat allotment persisted over the past two weeks.

The IAB reportedly sought more than 150 seats but failed to secure its expected share and skipped the alliance’s final seat-sharing meeting on Thursday morning.

Later that night, the Jamaat-led alliance announced the distribution of 253 seats among eight parties, leaving 47 seats for the IAB, Jagpa and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan undecided.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, however, in a statement later on Friday said that the remarks made by Gazi Ataur Rahman that the Jamaat had deviated from Allah’s law and Islamic ideals was ‘incorrect’.

The party also said, ‘The Jamaat has always maintained political decorum and deals with all political parties on the basis of mutual respect and courtesy.’

The 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections and a national referendum are scheduled for February 12.

The Election Commission is currently disposing of appeals after scrutiny of nomination papers, while the final list of candidates is set to be published on January 20.