How Bangladesh can become a regional hub for halal products

Bangladesh has the potential to emerge as a regional leader in halal products. It may sound ambitious, but the numbers hold up.

The country has a population of over 170 million — predominantly Muslim — and a strategic location bridging South and Southeast Asia. It holds the demographic, cultural and geographic advantages to lead in this burgeoning sector.

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), also expressed optimism earlier this month while speaking at a seminar organised by the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI).

He said that the government is committed to building a supportive environment for the halal economy so Bangladesh can become a regional hub for halal products.

“We are implementing various measures to attract investment and enhance infrastructure for halal production,” he said.

A fast-growing sector with untapped potential

The global halal food market size stands at $3.30 trillion in 2025 and is forecast to hit around $9.45 trillion by 2034, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 12.42%.

For Bangladesh, the halal industry is more than just a religious or cultural sector — it offers a profitable path for boosting exports, upgrading industries and building a strong global brand.

If Bangladesh can align its policies, improve infrastructure, and develop its industries to meet global halal standards, it could become a trusted supplier for more than 1.9 billion Muslim consumers around the world. The country already has strong agriculture, fisheries and garment sectors that can be certified as halal, giving it access to big markets in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond.

Challenges in the halal food market include ensuring strict compliance with halal standards and navigating complex certification processes.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for companies specialising in halal certification services and logistics.

Significant progress has been made in recent years. In late 2023, for the first time, Bangladesh introduced a policy on halal certification to facilitate the local production and marketing of Shariah-compliant food items, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, the Islamic Foundation has granted certificates to approximately 235 companies since 2007, with more than 100 of them specialising in the production and marketing of halal food products. These companies have around 2,000 halal brand products. So far, 66 companies have exported more than 600 product categories to the Middle East, Europe, America, North America and other countries.

“Bangladesh has immense potential in the halal products market. Unfortunately, it is still an untapped sector,” Md Abu Saleh Patwary, the deputy director for Halal Certification at Bangladesh Islamic Foundation operating under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, told The Business Standard.

He strongly criticised the fact that Dhaka and its surrounding areas still lack global standard slaughterhouses. “How can we expect to attract the international market or convince them that our efforts in halal manufacturing are sufficient?” he asked.

He added that halal products do not mean only halal food. There is halal tourism, halal finance, halal cosmetics, etc. It means creating a complete “halal economy”.

Tapping the international market

Bangladesh entered the international market through Malaysia, which now stands as a key partner and a major importer of Bangladeshi halal products. As a global leader in halal certification, Malaysia is working with Bangladesh to help strengthen and develop its own halal industry.

However, the two countries have a trade imbalance. Bangladesh’s imports account for $2.6 billion against only $293.5 million in exports. Halal trade could help narrow this gap.

Shabbir A Khan, president of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), believes that Bangladesh can realistically achieve $7-8 billion in Halal exports to Malaysia alone by 2030. But for that, coordinated policy, streamlined certification and a favourable investment climate are needed.

Bangladesh can also diversify its export sector with this, minimising its sole dependence on the ready-made garments sector. “Beyond our traditional garment exports, Bangladesh has the potential to become a significant supplier of halal products,” Shabbir A Khan said at a seminar earlier this month.

At the time of writing this article, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia. There are possibilities of a total of three ‘exchanges of notes’ between the two countries on cooperation in the halal ecosystem, higher education and diplomatic training academy, UNB reported citing Shah Asif Rahman, director general (Public Diplomacy) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, Md Patwary stressed that alongside Malaysia, we can also penetrate markets in countries like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and others. But this will require a collective effort from all concerned branches of the government.

He recalled that in 2017, the Saudi Arabian government invited collaboration on its Vision 2030, which recognises the halal industry as a key sector for economic diversification and growth. But the then government did not take it seriously. The same happened with many other countries, as the government often viewed such visits as “unnecessary” expenditure.

“However, things are changing now. BIDA is doing good. We hope for the best,” he said.

Challenges along the way

The path for Bangladesh to become a regional hub for halal products will be long and challenging.

Dr Md Mominul Islam, assistant professor of Marketing at the College of Business Administration, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), noted that the biggest challenge is the absence of a unified halal certification system in the country.

“Currently, both the Islamic Foundation and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) issue halal certifications. Dual certification is problematic and not well accepted in the international market. The two bodies can equally contribute, but there needs to be a single internationally accredited system,” he said.

Another key challenge, according to Dr Islam, is lack of human resources.

“Halal products lie at the intersection of Islam and business. This field requires people who have enough knowledge of both fields. However, there is a shortage of such human resources in our country,” he said.

Last but not least, he said, another big challenge is lack of awareness.

“In many countries abroad, even drinking water bottles carry halal labels. But many people in our country wonder what even makes a product halal. This shows a lack of knowledge and awareness among all stakeholders. It is a company’s responsibility to inform whether a product is halal, and it is the consumer’s right to know,” he concluded.