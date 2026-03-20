Homebound for Eid: Hope and hazard on Bangladesh’s highways

During the Eid holidays, more than two crore people leave Dhaka in a span of just a few days to return home to their families. Photos: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Lotifur Rahman, a native of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia, lives in Dhaka for work.

“We hear news of robberies on highways every day, not to mention the high number of accidents taking place. During Eid, we buy many expensive gifts for our family. What if we get robbed? Considering these facts, I am unsure whether I should go or not,” he said.

“I have never celebrated Eid alone without my family, but this might be the first time,” Lotifur added.

His anxiety reflects a broader concern that resurfaces every year: the risks that accompany the largest human migration in the country.

The two Eids are the biggest festivals in Bangladesh. During these holidays, more than two crore people leave Dhaka in a span of just a few days to return to their families. The roads swell with buses, motorcycles, private cars and improvised vehicles, carrying not just passengers but anticipation, sacrifice and the eternal desire for reunion.

Abdul Malek, a motorcycle rider heading home with his family, described a smooth start to his journey.

“I left home at 7:00 am. So far, I have not faced any major difficulties. There was a little congestion inside Dhaka, but it cleared later. I am now heading to Magura, my ancestral home. I have set out to celebrate Eid with everyone,” he said.

Minhaz Hossain, travelling from Jatrabari to Shariatpur, shared a similar sentiment.

“This time, I hope there will not be much suffering. There has been no traffic congestion so far. Law and order are being maintained very well. Compared to the past, there is less harassment from the police. We are travelling smoothly, and the Eid journey is becoming pleasant for us,” he said.

Adding to this optimistic picture, Md Abdul Jabbar Mondol, Assistant Director at the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, said the situation appears more organised this year.

“We believe that this year’s Eid journey will be more comfortable compared to previous ones. Passengers will be able to reach their homes safely and with ease,” Mondol said. “We are monitoring major bus terminals, including Mohakhali, Abdullahpur, Sayedabad, Jatrabari and Gabtoli. Our teams are visiting each counter regularly, and we have not received any significant complaints.”

He added that while there have been minor complaints about fare charts not being displayed, operators are largely charging fares set by the authorities. “If any counter charges more than the government-approved fare, passengers can file complaints online with evidence. We will take action after Eid if the complaint is proven,” he said.

But beyond individual experiences, the data tell a more sobering story.

Due to the lack of sufficient vehicles, many passengers resort to unsafe options like trucks.

Figures from the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) indicate that accidents surge during Eid every year. During the Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holiday rush, 257 road accidents were recorded over 11 days, leaving 249 people dead and 553 injured. Among the deceased were 41 women and 59 children. Motorcycles accounted for 106 deaths — 42.57% of total fatalities — making them the single most dangerous mode of transport during the period.

The statistics further show that 33.85% of accidents occurred on national highways, while 38.13% took place on regional roads. Dhaka Division alone accounted for 28.79% of fatalities. Even within the capital, 62 people died in 74 accidents.

The pattern is consistent: as the Eid rush intensifies, so does the risk.

Against this backdrop, law enforcement agencies say they are stepping up efforts to contain both accidents and crime.

“We have divided the total 3,991 km of highways in Bangladesh as we are short of manpower,” said Md Delwar Hossain Mian, Additional IGP of the Bangladesh Highway Police. “We received some support from the police headquarters as reinforcements, but that is too small. We cannot ensure proper safety and security with this limited force. That is why we have collaborated with district police stations.”

This coordination between highway police and district units forms the backbone of this year’s Eid strategy.

“All the police stations connected with the highways will work with us to ensure safety and security,” Mian added. “We have checkpoints at important points like Chandra, Nabinagar, Hemayetpur and multiple points along the Dhaka–Chattogram highway.”

In total, 214 dedicated checkpoints — 100 by highway police and 114 by district police — have been established across the country. Over 1,000 patrol units are operational, including 377 highway police units and 641 district police units. These are being monitored through live video feeds supervised by senior officials, while 207 congestion-prone spots have been identified for special attention.

During the Eid holidays, more than two crore people leave Dhaka in a span of just a few days to return home to their families. Photos: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The strategy, according to officials, is not just about presence but coordination and control.

Traffic management is being handled through a combination of route planning, restrictions and real-time monitoring. Authorities have imposed temporary restrictions on trucks, covered vans and lorries on highways during peak travel days, except for essential goods.

To ease congestion at toll plazas, phased vehicle movement and lane management strategies are being implemented. Diversion plans are also in place to redirect traffic from heavily congested corridors to alternative routes, ensuring smoother flow during peak hours.

Special focus has also been placed on accident-prone “black spots”. These locations are under enhanced surveillance, with additional patrols and stricter enforcement of speed limits and overtaking rules.

Despite these measures, experts warn that structural challenges remain.

“Organising meetings just a few days before Eid does not actually change anything,” said Saidur Rahman, Executive Director of Road Safety Foundation. “To ensure road safety, you have to plan for more than three years. You cannot get results with just two or three meetings.”

He highlighted the scale of the problem. “During Eid, almost two crore people leave Dhaka within two to three days. We do not have sufficient vehicles or proper roads for smooth transportation.”

This time, I hope there won’t be much suffering. There has been no traffic congestion so far. Law and order is being maintained very well. Compared to the past, there is less harassment from the police. We are traveling smoothly, and the Eid journey has been pleasant for us. Minhaz Hossain, travelling from Jatrabari to Shariatpur

As a result, many passengers resort to unsafe options. “People often use small vehicles like trucks or auto-rickshaws, ignoring safety concerns,” he said.

This year, he warned, risks will increase further. “Battery-run rickshaws will run on highways. These vehicles are not designed for highways. They lack proper braking systems, indicators and lights. Previously, motorcycles were the main concern; now this adds another layer of risk.”

Yet, rather than dismissing official efforts, Rahman framed his concerns as a call for stronger vigilance. “Authorities have to remain alert. Only holding meetings will not solve the issue.”

He also drew attention to a neglected phase of the Eid cycle — the return journey. “When people return to Dhaka, the pressure becomes even higher, but there is less attention. It turns into chaos. Authorities should focus more on this phase.”

Law enforcement agencies, for their part, maintain that they are prepared.

“Bangladesh Police is fully alert. There will be no compromise in dealing with any criminal activities or untoward incidents,” said Inspector General of Police Ali Hossain Fakir. According to him, there are no specific security threats surrounding Eid. “All units will be fully deployed. Any wrongdoing will not be tolerated,” he assured.

Security measures extend beyond traffic management. With robbery concerns rising — 702 cases recorded in 2025, a 43% increase from the previous year — police have intensified patrols and surveillance.

Checkpoints at critical junctions, regular highway patrols, and monitoring through control rooms aim to deter criminal activity. In Dhaka alone, around 27,000 police personnel have been deployed, with additional presence at bus terminals, railway stations and launch terminals.

Intelligence units are also active, monitoring transport hubs to prevent fraud, ticket black marketing and passenger harassment. Mobile courts are operating to enforce regulations, while travellers are being advised to remain cautious, avoid accepting food from strangers, and keep valuables secure.

For residents leaving the city, police have issued guidelines to ensure home security — installing CCTV cameras, maintaining lighting, and staying connected with local police stations.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/homebound-eid-hope-and-hazard-bangladeshs-highways-1390461