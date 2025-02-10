Holding fair election not possible without fundamental reforms: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman today said that holding a free and fair election will not be possible without implementing major reforms, as conducting elections under the current circumstances would be nothing but an ‘electoral genocide.’

“Fundamental reforms are necessary before the election. Without implementing key reforms, a fair election will not be possible. Holding an election under the current circumstances will be an ‘electoral genocide,'” he said.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks while speaking to journalists this afternoon after attending an educational materials distribution program organized by Jamaat’s Sylhet Metropolitan unit at the Shaheed Soleman Hall of the Central Muslim Literary Society.

Addressing the ongoing ‘Operation Devil Hunt,’ he said, “There are devils in this society. If those devils are truly identified and apprehended, all 18 crore people of this country will pray for the law enforcers conducting the operation and stand by them.”

Commenting on the country’s law-and-order situation, Dr. Shafiqur observed that it has fluctuated since independence, sometimes improving and sometimes deteriorating. However, he said it has never reached an ideal state and will not do so unless political leaders make the right decisions with honesty and transparency.

Speaking about the election, he stated, “Merely being an elected government does not ensure good governance. A government can only be effective if it is led by individuals of integrity. Those with a commendable history and a respectable present are more likely to create a promising future.”

Regarding Jamaat’s participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Dr. Shafiqur clarified that the party has not yet officially announced its candidates. “What has circulated in different media is only an initial selection. The election is still far away, and the party will make a final decision before the polls,” he said.

The event, chaired by Sylhet Metropolitan Jamaat Ameer Md. Fakhrul Islam, was also addressed by Sylhet Press Club President and Daily Jalalabad Editor Muktabis Un Noor, Sylhet Agricultural University Professor Dr. Sultan Ahmed, Sylhet Metropolitan Secretary Mohammad Shahjahan, and Jamaat’s Sylhet regional team member Hafiz Abdul Hai Harun.

Sylhet Metropolitan Chhatra Shibir President Shaheen Ahmed and Shahjalal University Chhatra Shibir President Tarek Monowar were also present on the occasion.