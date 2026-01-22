Hefazat congratulates IAB for quitting Jamaat-led alliance

Staff Correspondent 22 January, 2026, 01:23

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh on Wednesday congratulated Islami Andolan Bangladesh and its amir Syed Rezaul Karim for quitting the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami–led electoral alliance.

Hefazat’s amir Muhibbullah Babunagari in a statement sent to media said that the decision by the IAB was made at a critical moment before the national election and termed it a courageous step.

He said, ‘I sincerely congratulate Mufti Syed Rezaul Karim, Pir Saheb Charmonai and amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, for bravely deciding to withdraw from the Maududi-inspired Jamaat alliance, which he described as destructive to the creed of Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat.’

Muhibbullah said that Hefazat-e-Islam had been working since August 5, 2024, in the changed political context of Bangladesh to build greater unity among Islamic forces under the guidance of ulama upholding sound Islamic creed.

‘We have called for unity excluding the Maududi-oriented Jamaat and warned against forming alliances by compromising faith and creed,’ he added.

The Hefazat chief said that the decision of Islami Andolan Bangladesh to follow an independent political path would create a ‘positive situation’ in the future.

‘I extend special congratulations to the IAB for freeing itself from the grip of Maududi-oriented Jamaat and establishing an independent political path as a separate path for those who stand for truth in Islamic politics. This path will, InshaAllah, create a better situation for Islamic politics in the days ahead,’ he said.

Muhibbullah also claimed that remaining allied with Jamaat could have caused significant harm to Islamic politics in the country. ‘Pir Saheb Charmonai’s decision to pursue an independent path will largely prevent that potential damage,’ he added.

Clarifying Hefazat’s stance, Muhibbullah said that the organisation would not take sides in the forthcoming elections, as in the past. ‘I hope the people will vote for those who genuinely uphold Islamic principles,’ he said.

He also urged voters not to support those who, in his words, promote ‘Maududism and various deviant creeds’ in the name of Islam. At the same time, he expressed hope that followers of Deobandi scholars and Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat would walk together in the national elections scheduled for February 12.

Earlier, the IAB on Friday announced that it would contest the elections independently in 268 constituencies instead of joining the Jamaat-led alliance, and support other candidates in the remaining 32 seats.

The IAB cited both ideological and political reasons for quitting the Jamaat-led alliance.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/288928/hefazat-congratulates-iab-for-quitting-jamaat-led-alliance