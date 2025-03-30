Ha-meem Group official was killed for money: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four persons in connection with the killing of Ha-meem Group official Ahsan Ullah.

The arrestees are Saiful Islam, 39; Nurnabi Mia, 25; Mohammad Israfil, 19 and Sujan Islam, 19.

RAB said Ahsan Ullah’s driver Saiful was the mastermind behind the killing. Saiful abducted his employer to get extra money ahead of Eid. Later, he and his associates tortured Ahsan Ullah to death. His body was recovered from Uttara Sector-16 two days after he went missing.

According to the RAB, Ahsan Ullah went missing after leaving his office in the afternoon on 23 March. Following that, his family members filed a complaint with the RAB. The family members said Saiful’s activities were suspicious since Ahsan Ullah went missing. Later, the RAB arrested Saiful. However, he fled from custody saying he was going to the toilet. He fled to his village home in Gaibandha.

RAB further said Saiful was later arrested from Gaibandha. Nurnabi, another accused in the case, was arrested from Lalmonirhat. The arrestees mentioned the names of Israfil and Sujan during primary questioning.

Following that, RAB arrested Israfil from Kashimpur in Gazipur on Saturday and Sujan on Sunday morning.