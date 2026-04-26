Govt working to move away from patronage-based economy: Finance minister

“Such a system had led to the concentration of country’s wealth in the hands of oligarchs, as in the past large sums of money were distributed to few selected people through political patronage. It’s not easy to come out of that situation. The government inherited a fragile economy, and revitalising it is a challenging task for any administration,” he said.

However, the minister said the government is striving to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens. To this end, several initiatives, including family cards and farmer cards, have been introduced, he added.

The Finance Minister made these remarks at a pre-budget discussion with the leaders of Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) held at his office in Bangladesh Secretariat.

He said the poverty rate in the country is gradually declining, though many businesses are still struggling to pay wages and repay bank loans. “Eradicating economic inequality remains a key priority of the government,” he noted.

Khosru also indicated that allocations for the education and health sectors would be increased in the upcoming budget, with a focus on developing a skilled workforce. “It’s not enough to simply obtain BA or MA degrees; practical skills must be enhanced,” he said, adding that special emphasis would be placed on vocational education.

Rejecting the notion that the government is ‘printing money’ to borrow from banks, he said such misinformation could harm the country’s credit rating. “Borrowing from the banking system is a routine matter,” he added.

The Finance Minister informed that the government’s bank borrowing stood at Tk 17,592 crore on February 17, which declined to Tk 11,722 crore on April 22.

Finance Secretary Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Financial Institutions Division Secretary Nazma Mobarek, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md. Abdur Rahman Khan, and Deputy Governor Habibur Rahman, among others, were present at the meeting.

At the discussion, ERF President Daulat Akter Mala presented a 21-point budget proposal on behalf of the organisation. ERF Vice-President Ashraful Islam, General Secretary Abul Kashem, Finance Secretary Aminul Islam, and members of the executive committee also spoke in support of the proposals.

The finance secretary said there would no longer be scope to receive incentives without exporting goods. He added that work has begun on formulating an accrual-based budget, though it would take time to complete. “Efforts are also underway to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio.”

The Bangladesh Bank Governor said emphasis has been placed on repatriating laundered money. The government is also working to reopen closed industrial units and strengthen the foundations of five Islamic banks, with necessary documentation being updated, he added.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/deregulation-across-major-financial-sectors-being-mulled