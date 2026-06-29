The Daily Star

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary today warned that the government would head towards collapse if reforms are not implemented in Bangladesh.

He said that 75 percent of the country’s people had voted in favour of radical change in Bangladesh and reforms through a referendum, “standing on the blood of 1,400 martyrs.”

“But after the election, we have seen the government go against the will of that 75 percent. Instead of implementing the referendum’s verdict and advancing the reform process, it has taken a different path,” he said.

Patwary made the remarks while addressing a views-exchange meeting at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium in Moulvibazar on Sunday afternoon. The Barlekha upazila unit of the 11-party alliance organised the event.

“We 11 parties have taken to the streets. We arranged a programme in every division to press home our demand,” he said.

The NCP leader said the government would move towards collapse if reforms were not implemented. “We cannot betray the blood of the martyrs,” he said.

“Many mothers have been left childless over the past 17 years. Many fathers have lost their children. The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were among those who suffered repression. We all had the same objective to overthrow the fascist system in Bangladesh and bring the killer Hasina to justice. Finally, we forced Sheikh Hasina to flee from Bangladesh to India,” he said.

He added that a tribunal had already been formed and that the alliance was waiting for Hasina to be brought back to face trial.

On foreign policy, Patwary alleged that the Awami League had pursued a subservient policy towards India over the past five decades.

“After the mass uprising, we said we would pursue an independent foreign policy,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/govt-will-move-towards-collapse-if-reforms-not-implemented-patwary-4210581