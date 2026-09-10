Govt wants to bring Hasina back, not wait for her return’ – Says info adviser to PM

The government wants to bring Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh rather than wait for her to return voluntarily, said Zahed Ur Rahman, information adviser to the prime minister, yesterday.

“The assumptions some are making about whether the government wants to bring Sheikh Hasina back are incorrect. The government has no tactic of demanding extradition merely to build pressure on India,” Zahed said at the government’s weekly press conference at the Secretariat.

“The matter was placed as a condition before the Indian government, and it was asked to take it seriously.”

Referring to Hasina as an accused, absconding accused and convicted person sentenced to death, Zahed said the government wants to bring her back through legal means.

“Even if she returns to the country, she will not have the opportunity to seek a review of the trial held against her,” he said, quoting the ICT chief prosecutor.

“Technically, the situation now is that she will arrive, and the death penalty awaits her,” he added.

Zahed also expressed the government’s dissatisfaction over Hasina being allowed to give interviews to Indian media despite Bangladesh’s objections.

On amendments increasing viva marks by up to 400 percent while lowering written-test pass marks for recruitment to grades 11 to 20, Zahed said textbook knowledge alone is not enough for a government job.

“A candidate’s other qualifications and aptitude also need to be taken into consideration,” he said.

He said the government has done nothing illegal and believes the changes could improve recruitment.

He urged the media to report any specific irregularities found after recruitment.

Asked whether candidates’ written and viva marks could be published, Zahed said, “I can discuss this matter.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/govt-wants-bring-hasina-back-not-wait-her-return-says-info-adviser-pm-4268411