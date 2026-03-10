Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and opposition chief whip, speaks as the chief guest at an iftar and dua gathering organised by NCP’s Khulna division unit at Khulna District Stadium. 9 March 2026. Photo: Collected.

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and opposition chief whip, has warned that the government’s legitimacy will be questioned if it fails to implement the July Charter by citing the constitution.

Speaking as the chief guest at an iftar and dua gathering organised by NCP’s Khulna division unit at Khulna District Stadium today (9 March), Nahid said the current government did not come to power through conventional procedures.

“This government did not come out of thin air, nor was it formed through the usual constitutional process. Its legitimacy stems from the July Uprising,” he said.

Referring to the presence of leaders and activists from different political parties, including the BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP, Nahid said the unity seen today was possible because of the July uprising.

“Because of the July Uprising, we are able to stand together on the same stage today. We want to sit together in parliament and implement the July Charter. We also want all ordinances of the interim government to be implemented,” he said.

Among the invited guests at the event were Mia Golam Porwar, secretary general of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and Khulna City Corporation Administrator Nazrul Islam Manju, along with leaders of the 11-party alliance in the Khulna division.

Special guests included NCP’s Chief Organiser (southern region), Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Jatiya Juboshokti Convener Tariqul Islam, Jatiya Nari Shakti Chief Organiser Nusrat Tabassum, and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti President Zahid Ahsan, among other central and divisional leaders.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/govt-legitimacy-will-be-questioned-if-july-charter-not-implemented-nahid-1382271