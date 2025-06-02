Advisory council approves Tk7.89 lakh crore budget for FY26

TBS Report

An advisory council meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus was held on 2 June 2025. Photo: PID

The Advisory Council of the interim government has approved a national budget of Tk7,89,999 crore for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The approval came during a meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today (2 June).

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed is scheduled to present the budget today at 3pm. This will be the country’s 54th national budget and the first under the current interim administration.

The revenue target for the new budget is set at Tk5,74,000 crore.

According to related sources, the budget prioritises controlling inflation, boosting revenue collection, and restoring macroeconomic stability.

The size of the new budget is slightly lower than that of the 2024–25 fiscal year.

The previous budget, proposed during the Awami League government’s tenure, amounted to Tk7,97,000 crore. However, after mid-year revisions, the implementable size was adjusted to Tk7,89,999 crore.