Govt failed to replace ‘Awami League’s president’ in 5 months: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Dhaka-11 MP Nahid Islam today said a government that failed to replace “Awami League’s president” in five months could not be expected to bring meaningful change to the country.

“The president should not only resign, but also be arrested after stepping down. The people want to see a qualified, guardian-like individual as the country’s president,” he said.

Nahid made the remarks while addressing a street rally at the court premises in Jamalpur town following a “Ganajagaran Padajatra” organised jointly by the Jamalpur district and Sadar upazila units of the NCP.

Among others, NCP Joint Member Secretary Lutfur Rahman, National Jubo Shakti Vice-President Hifzur Rahman Bokul, and NCP Jamalpur district Member Secretary Dr Mosharraf Hossain also addressed the rally.

Earlier in the day, central leaders of NCP held an exchange of views with students at Jamalpur Science and Technology University.

Source:https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/govt-failed-replace-awami-leagues-president-5-months-nahid-4230896