Govt dilly dallying in implementing July Charter, referendum: Akhter on Independence Day

Highlighting the need for constitutional change, National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary and Rangpur-4 MP Akhter Hossen today (26 March) called for the implementation of reforms.

He said the party has long been demanding a new constitution, arguing that achieving full democracy is not possible under the existing constitutional framework.

“Political parties in Bangladesh had pledged to the nation that a reformed constitution would be achieved through the formation of a constitutional reform council, based on discussions between the consensus commission and all political parties. However, we are now seeing delays in implementing the much-anticipated July Charter and the outcome of the referendum,” he said,

“Independence Day, Victory Day and other national days remind us that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for a democratic Bangladesh. But within the current constitutional structure, it is not possible to achieve full democracy,” NCP leader said after paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial in Savar, Dhaka, marking Independence Day.

He added that alongside remembering the martyrs, the nation must pledge to uphold their vision of a democratic Bangladesh.

Referring to the post-July Uprising developments, he said a referendum had been held on reform initiatives, where the majority of people voted in favour, expressing their support for changes.

Akhter also said that political parties had earlier committed to forming a constitutional reform council through discussions under a consensus commission, with the aim of delivering a revised constitution.

“However, we are now seeing delays in implementing the expected July charter and the verdict of the referendum,” he said.

He further noted that more than five decades after the 1971 Liberation War – fought for human dignity, social justice and equality – Bangladesh has repeatedly experienced what he described as authoritarian and fascist regimes, with people continuing to sacrifice their lives in resistance.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/mp-akhter-calls-reform-implementation-independence-day-1394431