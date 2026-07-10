Govt acting as ‘guardian of independence, democracy’: Rizvi

Published :

Jul 09, 2026 15:38

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, UNB reports.

Rizvi, also prime minister’s political adviser, said defeated forces may resort to various conspiracies and attempts to tarnish the government’s image, asking party leaders and activists to remain vigilant.

He said BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed party leaders and activists to act like “guards and protectors” alongside members of the Hindu community during the upcoming Rath Yatra.

The BNP leader said the party had adopted the same approach during previous Durga Puja celebrations, with party leaders visiting puja mandaps, speaking to devotees and working to ensure their security. “This time as well, BNP will stand beside them during Rath Yatra and Ulto Rath celebrations so that no one can create provocation or exploit the occasion for political purposes,” he said.

Rizvi said people from the Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and other ethnic communities now understand who had previously attempted to divide the nation.

He said the participation of people from all communities during the recent election and different religious festivals demonstrated that no anti-state force will be able to foil the country’s “strong and united national harmony.”

The BNP leader urged the public, leaders and activists of his party and other democratic political parties to remain alert so that “anti-state forces or their agents” cannot create obstacles through provocation.

Emphasising the role of field-level officials, he said government efforts will not achieve the desired results if local officials fail to provide accurate information on programme implementation.

Rizvi also described the government’s school feeding programme for primary school students as a “noble and humanitarian initiative.”

He, however, demanded accountability and disciplinary action against officials responsible in areas where students reportedly fell ill after consuming food supplied under the school feeding programme.

Among others, BNP Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, Assistant Publicity Secretary Asadul Karim Shaheen, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal Vice President Dr Zahidul Islam and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Vice President Dr Towhidur Rahman Awal were present.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/hc-rules-bnps-sarwar-alamgirs-chattogram-2-candidacy-valid