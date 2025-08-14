GM Quader calls for Awami League’s inclusion in election

GM Quader addressing the biennial conference of the Gazipur district unit of the party as chief guest on 6 July. Photo: TBS

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader said yesterday (13 August) that elections excluding certain parties, particularly the ‘ruling’ Awami League, would not be acceptable.

Speaking at a views-exchange meeting of the party’s Dhaka district unit at the central office in the capital, he stressed that the country’s citizens must be allowed to participate in a free and fair political process.

The JaPa chief recalled that he had previously protested when the Awami League banned Jamaat-e-Islami from politics.

“Similarly, now we say that elections will not be acceptable if they are held without including all parties,” he said.

He criticised the government for filing numerous false cases following the July Uprising. “Many fabricated murder cases have been filed against me and our party activists. Those arrested under false charges are not being granted bail. Law adviser and the IGP have confirmed the cases are false, so why are bail pleas denied?” he asked.

Attempts to intimidate them through arson, attacks, and legal harassment would not succeed, he said, adding, “We oppose the government’s wrongdoings and speak for the people despite risks. Fear of repression will not stop us, and that is why the public stands with us. If anyone else tries to claim our symbol, we will protest in the streets.”

Quader also addressed the party’s previous lack of clear direction, saying that there was confusion among leaders and the public about what the party wanted. From now on, they will pursue politics in the interest of the people.

He highlighted that he had long been outspoken against electoral restrictions under Sheikh Hasina’s administration, defending citizens’ right to vote.

JaPa leader criticised both past and current governments for restricting his political activities under legal pretences, saying, “The current government has followed the same pattern as the Awami League. What has changed?”

“Now, except for our party, all others enjoy government privileges. We face obstacles even in exercising our constitutional rights, making us the true oppressed in the eyes of the people,” he said.

The meeting, presided over by JaPa Secretary General Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari, included speeches from presidium members Md Rezaul Islam Bhuiya, engineer Iqbal Hossain Tapas, chairman’s adviser Khalilur Rahman Khalil, joint organizing secretary Bahadur Islam Imtiaz, and several other party leaders.

Earlier in the week a newly emerged faction of the Jatiya Party, led by Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud as chairman and ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader as secretary general, wrote to the Election Commission to approve their recently formed committee as the “mainstream” of the party.

The faction held the party’s 10th National Council in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Saturday – leaving aside the GM Quader faction – where Anisul and Ruhul were elected to the above-mentioned posts by voice vote of councillors.