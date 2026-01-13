German ambassador holds courtesy meeting with Jamaat ameer

The German ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Rüdiger Lotz, held a courtesy meeting and breakfast with Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at the party’s Basundhara office. Photo: TBS

The German ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Rüdiger Lotz, held a courtesy meeting and breakfast with Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at the party’s Basundhara office this morning (13 January).

The discussion took place at 9am, with both sides emphasising the significance of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election for Bangladesh.

Shafiqur and Lotz also discussed women’s rights, workforce skill development, and broader social and economic progress, with an expectation of Germany’s continued support in these areas.

The meeting further explored the importance of strengthening Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and sustaining a vibrant, inclusive democracy. Both sides expressed optimism that bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Germany would accelerate in the future.

Joining Shafiqur at the meeting were Jamaat-e-Islami’s assistant secretary general and central publicity and media chief Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, and the party’s foreign affairs advisor Professor Dr Mahamudul Hasan.

The embassy’s political and press officer, Sharlina Nuzhat Kabir, also attended the meeting.