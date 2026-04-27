Fuel crisis global; renewable energy should be prioritised: Rizvi

Prime Minister’s Political Adviser and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks to reporters after paying tribute at the grave of former president Shaheed Ziaur Rahman. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister’s Political Adviser and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the current fuel crisis was not limited to Bangladesh but part of an international situation, and stressed the need to prioritise renewable energy.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after paying tribute at the grave of BNP founder and former president Shaheed Ziaur Rahman. The programme was organised by the new committee of Muktijoddha Projonmo Dal.

“The current fuel crisis is not Bangladesh’s own; it is an international crisis arising from the impact of the war in the Middle East. However, the government is gradually overcoming this crisis. Alongside this, importance must be given to renewable energy. The promise of renewable energy made by Tarique Rahman will be implemented,” he said.

Citing Pakistan as an example, Rizvi said the country was saving a large amount of foreign currency through rooftop solar power systems.

He said Bangladesh should also encourage the installation of rooftop solar panels by reducing taxes so that people could meet part of their own electricity demand and reduce dependence on other countries.

Rizvi also claimed that a certain group is trying to make people forget the history of independence, adding that they will not succeed.

“The independence achieved in exchange for the blood of 30 lakh martyrs cannot be erased through any plot or conspiracy,” he said.

Rizvi also spoke about past political developments and praised Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for implementing election pledges after assuming office.

He said Family Card and Farmer Card had been introduced, while canal-digging activities had begun in Dinajpur.

Referring to the famine of 1975, Rizvi said Ziaur Rahman had taken canal-digging initiatives to address the situation, the benefits of which were still being felt.

He also urged ministers to remain vigilant over public health issues.

Referring to the measles outbreak, Rizvi called on the Health Ministry to take swift and effective measures to prevent further deaths.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/fuel-crisis-global-renewable-energy-should-be-prioritised-rizvi-1421641