Freeze 44 bank accounts of Amu, family

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to freeze 44 bank accounts of former industries minister and Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, his wife Syeda Haque and their daughter Sumaiya Hossain in connection with corruption allegations against them.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court passed the order after ACC Assistant Public Prosecutor Abul Kalam Azad, who is leading the inquiry team, submitted an application.

ACC said allegations of illegal recruitment trade, running a tender syndicate, embezzling money from government projects, amassing illegal wealth through corruption have been brought against Amu and the others.