Former Australia spinner MacGill found guilty of cocaine supply charge

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was Thursday found guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine, local media reported.

Police said the retired leg-spinner introduced his personal cocaine dealer to an associate in 2021.

The pair went on to organise a US$200,000 drug deal between themselves, police alleged.

Although MacGill was not involved in the subsequent transaction, a jury found him guilty of knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, national broadcaster ABC reported.

The jury found the 54-year-old not guilty on a more serious charge of taking part in commercial-scale drug supply.

MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008.

His career coincided with that of Shane Warne, widely recognised as the best spin bowler of all time.