Floods and landslides deaths 57, affect more than 609,000 people

The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by days of heavy rain in the Chattogram and Sylhet regions has risen to 57, according to the government.

On Wednesday, the disaster management ministry said at least 609,411 people were affected by nearly a week of floods and landslides.

The torrential rains have left more than 40 people injured since it began on Jul 5.

The ministry said 4,079 families had moved to government shelters in seven districts.

According to government data, 334 unions and 9 municipalities in 57 Upazilas were affected in Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/floods-and-landslides-deaths-57-affect-more-than-609000-people