Admissions, Unemployment, and Governance in Bangladesh’s Maritime Education

Image credit: Facebook entry of Fahad Zobaer

by Ghulam Suhrawardi

The maritime sector has historically been one of Bangladesh’s quiet strengths, an area where skill, discipline, and global mobility created economic opportunity for thousands of families. Yet, today, maritime education and employment in Bangladesh are caught at a crossroads. A combination of policy confusion, oversupply of cadets, inadequate institutional standards, and weak integration with global shipping realities has produced a widening gap between graduation and employment. The consequences are increasingly visible not only in the frustration of unemployed young mariners but also in the erosion of Bangladesh’s once-proud maritime reputation in international markets.

This tension came into sharp focus at a recent meeting of shipping sector stakeholders held on October 28, 2025, at the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) in Dhaka. Representatives from the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association (BMMOA), the Bangladesh Ocean Going Shipowners’ Association (BOGSA), Marine Academy Commandants, and other institutional stakeholders debated one central issue: How many new cadets should Bangladesh’s marine academies take in for the 2025–26 session?

Ultimately, an intake of 526 cadets across government and non-government maritime academies was approved. But the discussion behind that number reveals a deeper problem, one that Bangladesh must address urgently, before an entire generation of marine professionals is left adrift.

The Global Context: Opportunity Exists, But It Is Competitive

Globally, the maritime industry is facing a shortage of qualified officers. The Baltic International Maritime Council (BIMCO) and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) project a shortfall of nearly 90,000 trained marine officers by 2026. In theory, this should represent a tremendous opportunity for Bangladesh, a country with a long seafaring heritage.

However, opportunity does not automatically translate into employment. The international market is competitive, rapidly professionalizing, and increasingly selective about the quality of cadet training, English proficiency, discipline, practical exposure, and certification standards. Countries like the Philippines and India have successfully positioned themselves as reliable sources of trained mariners through strong regulatory frameworks, formalized career pipelines, and institutional accountability.

Bangladesh, by contrast, risks overproducing cadets without ensuring they possess the training quality, global readiness, and placement pathways necessary to secure employment.

The Fragile Employment Reality for Graduating Cadets

A recurring narrative in the academy system is that cadets will find jobs within “three to four months of graduation.” This optimistic assurance is frequently repeated but lacks a basis in verified placement data. In reality:

It is also important to highlight our cadets’ current employment status. Many remain unemployed for nine months or longer after graduation. The 57th Batch passed out in December 2023 and the 58th Batch in December 2024. A significant number of cadets from the 57th Batch are still awaiting their first placement, while approximately one-third of the 58th Batch has also not yet been able to secure their initial on-board training berth. In other words, these young graduates have not even begun the required sea time that forms the foundation of their maritime careers. This situation is a matter of concern for the Academy, the alumni, and the broader maritime sector.

There is no structured, transparent placement track linking academies with shipowners or recruitment agencies.

Government employment is inaccessible mainly due to eligibility criteria that exclude or limit marine graduates.

Graduates are often unable to pursue higher education at reputed institutions due to limitations in academic accreditation and curriculum compatibility.

A significant number of today’s new cadets join with uncertainty, rather than optimism. Families invest heavily, expecting a profession at sea; instead, they often face prolonged job hunts, precarious agency fees, or the pressure to shift to unrelated sectors.

The issue is not merely economic; it is psychological. These cadets were trained in a culture of discipline, hierarchy, and professional pride. Unemployment breeds disillusionment, which is deeply damaging to the future of the maritime profession.

Policy Missteps: Quantity Over Quality

Much of today’s imbalance is rooted in earlier policy choices, particularly during the previous authoritarian administration, when the number of marine academies was significantly increased under the faulty assumption that more academies would generate more employment. Instead, the opposite occurred:

Resources were stretched thin.

Training quality varied widely between institutions.

Standardization and oversight weakened.

The reputation of Bangladesh-trained officers began to decline in the international hiring market.

Private academies operating under financial pressure and often lacking rigorous instructional capacity were permitted to expand intake, while government academies continued to struggle with infrastructure, faculty, and curriculum gaps.

Instead of strengthening one core academy to become internationally competitive, Bangladesh pursued mass production of cadets, a model that is unsustainable and irresponsible.

Lessons from Regional Models: India vs. Pakistan

The maritime education models in India and Pakistan offer instructive contrasts:

India has invested in structured maritime education, with a clear emphasis on meritocracy, industry linkage, and coordination of global placement. Their maritime sector is diversified, with training institutions governed by professional standards and led by industry-experienced leaders.

Pakistan, by contrast, placed naval officers in leadership roles across commercial maritime training institutions as part of post-retirement patronage, disconnecting training from the realities of merchant marine operations. The result is a weakened and nearly stagnant maritime sector.

Bangladesh today stands much closer to the Pakistani model than the Indian one. The trend is worrying.

Bureaucrats with limited maritime operational experience frequently influence marine training and governance in Bangladesh. Decision-making is shaped by administrative prerogative rather than industry expertise. Despite repeated formal requests, representation from the Bangladesh Marine Academy Alumni Association (BMAAA), the body with the highest level of professional knowledge, has been routinely excluded from planning and oversight decisions.

This is not only counterproductive, it is structurally self-defeating.

The Issue of Market Absorption Capacity

Realistically, the international shipping industry can currently absorb approximately 300 to 350 Bangladeshi cadets per year, based on demand, visa conditions, language proficiency requirements, and the market’s assessment of training standards. Rear Admiral (Retd.) A.S.M. Abdul Baten, Secretary General of BOGSA, has already stated that overshooting intake will directly increase unemployment by the end of 2026, with projections of at least 1,500 unemployed cadets entering the job market within a year.

Yet the intake of 526 has been approved.

Oversupplying cadets does not create employment.

It creates wasted potential and disillusionment.

Declining Interest and Diminishing Talent

A troubling trend is emerging: bright, motivated students are becoming hesitant to join marine academies. Admission quality has begun to decline, not because the profession lacks dignity, but because prospective candidates have recognized the uncertainty surrounding employment.

Poor intake leads to poor output, which further erodes Bangladesh’s maritime reputation abroad. This downward spiral must be addressed before it calcifies.

A Turning Point: What Must Be Done

Bangladesh does not lack maritime history, nor maritime talent. But this talent must be supported by policy discipline, industry alignment, and institutional modernization. The path forward should be grounded in the following priorities:

Reduce intake temporarily to align with the actual global job absorption capacity.

Strengthen the core Bangladesh Marine Academy (Chattogram) into a flagship national institution.

Ensure meaningful oversight representation from BMAAA and industry professionals in curriculum and training design.

Standardize quality and accreditation requirements across all academies.

Develop structured international placement partnerships with shipping companies and crew management agencies.

Invest in English-language competency, simulator training, and soft-skill development, which are increasingly decisive hiring factors globally.

The maritime sector is not merely another bureaucratic department. It is a global labor-linked industry. Decisions must be made accordingly.

Conclusion: Restoring Purpose and Direction

Bangladesh owes it to its young mariners to build a maritime training ecosystem based on integrity, foresight, and professional excellence. The students entering these academies are not statistics. They are the children of families who believe in the dignity of work, the honor of the sea, and the promise of a future beyond our borders.

The nation they serve must not betray that trust.

Quality must replace quantity.

Professionalism must replace bureaucracy.

And merit must replace expediency.

Only then can Bangladesh’s maritime legacy rise again strong, respected, and globally relevant. The management, namely the Hon’ble Shipping Adviser, the Shipping Secretary, and the Director General of Shipping, holds the authority to rationalize and adjust the cadet intake. One practical step is to temporarily suspend intake to the Marine Fisheries Academy, as it was established under the Ministry of Fisheries to serve the fisheries sector. The Hon’ble Chief Adviser has repeatedly emphasized the need to harness the vast potential of marine resources in the Bay of Bengal. That objective cannot be achieved if Fisheries Academy graduates are being diverted into the merchant shipping stream, particularly at a time when shipboard training berths have diminished to an alarming level.

We must focus our national efforts on strengthening the historic Bangladesh Marine Academy, Chattogram, restoring it to the high international standard it once held in the pre-Bangladesh era. The time has come for all stakeholders to work collectively and strategically to streamline maritime education, prioritizing quality over numerical expansion.