At least 54 people were killed and 39 others injured in floods, hill runoff and landslides that have affected seven districts, according to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

The seven districts are Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.

Among the fatalities, Cox’s Bazar recorded the highest number with 31 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 13, Bandarban six, Rangamati three and Moulvibazar one.

Of the 39 injured, 24 were reported in Cox’s Bazar, 12 in Chattogram, two in Bandarban and one in Khagrachhari.

The flood-hit areas included 59 upazilas, 334 unions and 12 municipalities, said the ministry in its updated report.

To accommodate displaced people, authorities have opened 1,049 shelter centres across the affected districts.

A total of 38,422 people have taken refuge at these shelters as relief and emergency response operations continue in the flood-hit areas.

The government is continuing relief distribution and other emergency assistance for people affected by the floods, hill runoff and landslides.

The government has taken the highest level of preparedness to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services in 11 flood-hit districts in eastern Bangladesh, Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Husain said on Monday.

The minister came up with the information while speaking at a press briefing on healthcare services in flood-affected areas at the Secretariat.

Besides, the leave of health workers in the vulnerable districts has been cancelled to ensure uninterrupted medical services, he said.

Special healthcare services are now being provided in 11 flood-affected districts—Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Cumilla and Brahmanbaria, he said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/flood-landslides-death-toll-reaches-54-in-bangladesh