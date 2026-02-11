First-time voter? Here’s what you need to know for tomorrow’s national polls

For many citizens of Bangladesh, the upcoming national election on 12 February will be their first experience at a polling station.

While first-time voters are often deeply interested in participating, uncertainty about procedures can create hesitation. Such hesitation, if unaddressed, may result in non-participation. Familiarity with the voting process is therefore essential to ensuring that every eligible citizen can exercise their democratic right with confidence.

This year’s election is particularly significant, as it includes both the 13th National Parliamentary Election and a referendum. Understanding the procedures in advance can help ensure a smooth and efficient experience on election day.

Where is your polling centre

One of the most common challenges for first-time voters is uncertainty about their designated polling station. Arriving at the incorrect location, or failing to confirm one’s centre in advance, can cause unnecessary confusion. The Election Commission (EC) has provided several methods for voters to verify their polling information:

1. SMS service

Voters may send an SMS by typing PC, followed by a space and their National Identity (NID) number, to 105. A return message will provide the voter’s serial number and polling centre details.

2. Online portal

Polling station information can also be accessed online at the Election Commission’s official website by entering the 13-digit NID number, date of birth, and captcha verification. Voters should note that the site may occasionally experience high traffic near election day.

3. Mobile application

The EC’s “Smart Election Management BD” mobile application enables voters to locate their polling centre via map and view photographs of the location.

4. Hotline assistance

For those unable to use digital services, the Election Commission’s toll-free hotline (105) operates daily from 8am to 8am. Officials can provide polling details upon verification.

Verifying polling information well before election day is strongly advised to avoid last-minute complications.

What you must carry with you

Voters are advised to carry their National Identity Card (NID) along with their voting serial number. Although public discussion has not conclusively established that voting is impossible without an NID, presenting it significantly expedites identity verification.

If an NID card has been lost or damaged, voters should contact the EC hotline (105) in advance for guidance. Alternative forms of photo identification, such as a passport or driver’s licence, may assist in verification. Bringing a voter slip or registration certificate, if available, can also accelerate the check-in process.

How to actually vote

Polling centres will operate from 7:30am to 4:30pm. The extended voting period is designed to accommodate two ballots: one for the parliamentary election and another for the referendum.

Upon arrival:

Present your NID to the presiding officer. Your face must be visible so the presiding officer can match with your NID. Officials will verify your identity using your NID and serial number and mark your name on the voter list. You will receive two ballot papers – typically a white ballot for the National Parliamentary Election and a pink ballot for the referendum. Before accepting the ballots, confirm that each bears the official seal and signature of the election authority. Your left hand will be marked with indelible ink so that you cannot vote more than once.

You will then proceed to a private voting booth to mark your choices. Voting is conducted by stamping next to the symbol of your selected candidate on each ballot paper. After marking your ballots fold them carefully to conceal your selections. Fold the ballot from the middle of the row of the symbol you put your seal on, then fold the other half, and finally fold the whole thing in half.

Finally put the ballot paper in the sealed ballot boxes under official supervision.

Once these steps are completed, your voting process is concluded.

What rules to adhere to

Election procedures are designed to ensure confidentiality, order, and fairness. Voters must adhere to the following rules:

You must not take photos of the ballots.

Campaign materials, including flags, posters, and badges, are not allowed within 400 yards of a polling station.

Attempting to influence other voters, entering a booth with another person without authorisation, or engaging in disruptive behaviour may constitute violations of election law.

Voters are expected to remain patient, cooperative, and respectful toward election officials and fellow citizens.

Elections are often reduced to numbers, projections, and political strategy. Yet beyond the headlines and calculations lies something far more personal: the simple but powerful act of participation. A vote is not merely a mark on a ballot — it is a declaration that your voice matters.

This year’s election, which includes both a national parliamentary vote and a referendum, carries particular weight. The decisions made will shape policies, priorities, and the direction of the country for years to come. Choosing not to participate does not pause that process; it only removes your voice from it.

When you vote, you are not only selecting representatives or responding to a referendum. You are taking part in the shared story of your country. Make your voice heard.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/first-time-voters-guide-12-february-national-election-1358191