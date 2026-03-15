First session of 13th JS to continue till April 30

The Daily Star

The first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad will continue until April 30.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held in the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban yesterday with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad in the chair.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the allocation of time and the duration of the first session (first session of 2026) of the 13th parliament to complete its business. It was decided that 50 hours would be allocated for discussion on the president’s address.

The meeting finalised that the parliament would sit every day at 3:00pm except on government holidays.

A total of 468 questions were received for the session, including eight for the prime minister and 460 for other ministers. Besides, 27 notices were submitted under Rule 71 for call-attention notices.

Committee members who also took part in the meeting were Opposition Leader Md Shafiqur Rahman, Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Chief Whip Md Nurul Islam, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman, ATM Azharul Islam, Opposition Chief Whip Md Nahid Islam, and Muhammad Naushad Zamir.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/first-session-13th-js-continue-till-april-30-4128971