Finance minister declines to comment on Mansur’s departure from BB

Asked on Thursday whether the manner of the governor’s exit was “right”, the minister repeatedly said: “I have nothing to say.”

The response came following a 30-minute meeting at the Secretariat with the newly appointed Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman.

Mostaqur, a garment exporter who took charge on Wednesday, also declined to take questions from the press as he left the building at 4:30pm.

Pressed further about their discussion, the finance minister said only: “No comments.”

The leadership change comes amid tension at the central bank.

On Wednesday, Mansur left his office amidst demonstrations. One of his advisors was also forced out under pressure from officials.

The BNP-led government moved swiftly to terminate Mansur’s remaining term on Wednesday, replacing him with Mostaqur.

Mansur, appointed by the interim government in August 2024 after the fall of the Awami League regime, had served for 18 months and led major banking reforms.

