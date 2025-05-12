Fascist ruler’s escape ensured initial victory of democracy: Ali Riaz

TBS Report

12 May, 2025, 02:15 pm

Last modified: 12 May, 2025, 03:29 pm

Members of National Consensus Commission and Gonotantrik Bam Oikya during a dialogue in the capital on 12 May 2025. Photo: TBS

The victory of democracy has been ensured primarily through the escape of the fascist ruler in the face of a mass uprising in July-August, Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Ali Riaz said today (12 May).

“Now, we need to move forward collectively to achieve the goals of that victory,” Riaz said during a dialogue with Gonotantrik Bam Oikya at the LD Hall of the National Parliament Complex in the capital, said a press release.

“The people of this country have fought to establish a democratic state at various times in the last 53 years. The people had associated themselves with the democratic movements as their wish for a democratic country was not fulfilled,” Riaz said.

“While the aim of the National Consensus Commission is to establish national consensus, it is also the responsibility of political parties, political forces, and civil society in Bangladesh to uphold the continuity of democratic struggles. By strengthening this unity, we can build an accountable state,” he added.

He further said, “We are standing at a historic turning point. Such an opportunity has never come since independence. It is now our collective responsibility to fulfil the unfulfilled dreams of our people.”

Other members of the commission, including member Badiul Alam Majumdar and Iftekharuzzaman, were present at the dialogue.

The Bam Oikya delegation was led by Abul Kalam Azad, convener of the Social Democratic Party. Leaders from some other political parties also participated in the dialogue.