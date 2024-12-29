Fakhrul: Unelected govt shouldn’t remain in power for long period

Reiterating the demand for an immediate election, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said an unelected government should not remain in power for a long period.

But the biggest problem now is the chaos and instability in Bangladesh.

These problems will be significantly alleviated if there is an elected government,” he said while addressing a discussion.

A faction of the Jatiya Gonotantrik Party (Jagpa) organized the programme at the Jatiya Press Club.

Fakhrul said an elected government can assert its power to deal with problems effectively as they have a public mandate.

“We must always remember this. We also strongly advocate for reforms. But we also believe that the unelected government should not remain in power for a long time,” he said.

Fakhrul said the main task of the interim government is to arrange a credible election and hand over power to the elected representatives of the people.

The BNP leader affirmed that his party still fully supports the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

He also expressed a desire for the interim government to succeed and they are ready to offer all necessary cooperation to ensure its success.

“My biggest request is to arrange the election swiftly.

Otherwise, the ongoing crisis, problems, acts of sabotage, and border issues cannot be contained,” Fakhrul observed.

He said reform is not a new concept, but rather a continuous process.

“You (govt) have set up several commissions for reforms, and they are working. That’s fine. But with whom are these commissions working? They have brought in some scholars… we know them well and respect them. However, at the same time, you must engage with the people to understand what they want.”

