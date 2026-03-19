Fakhrul calls first month of Tarique Rahman’s govt a ‘big success’

The Daily Star

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has praised the government’s performance under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, calling its first month a “big success.”

“We have launched our family card pilot project, then waived Tk 10,000 agricultural loans with interest for farmers, started canal excavation programmes across the country, and started giving monthly honorarium to imams, muazzins, khadems, and other leaders of religious institutions. From Pohela Boishakh, farmer cards will be given,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the BNP chairperson’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan, he said the party’s national council is expected to be held “within this year, soon,” though no specific date has been fixed.

Fakhrul, also local government and rural development minister, acknowledged challenges posed by the Iran war, which has affected oil prices, but said the government has managed the situation without major disruption. “Parliament has started working. In parliament, 133 ordinances have been placed, and different committees have been formed,” he said.

Fakhrul identified fixing the economy as a major challenge, noting that small business loans have begun to flow.

Citing Bangladesh’s population as an asset, he asserted that the economy will keep growing once people’s purchasing power increases.

He also defended recent vice-chancellor appointments, saying political governments naturally appoint according to their political view.

“The vice-chancellor appointed at Dhaka University — if you look at his academic career, he has first-class results throughout. He is qualified and has done a PhD from a good university,” Fakhrul said, explaining the rationale behind the new appointments.

On constitutional reform, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the July Charter but stressed that discussions must take place in parliament. He described debates, walkouts and tension as “the beauty of parliament.”

“But if threats from the street continue before parliamentary discussion, then the purpose for which we formed parliament will not be properly served,” he cautioned.

Fakhrul also highlighted improvements in law and order, saying mob culture is “almost absent” and pledging zero tolerance for corruption.

He confirmed that local government elections will be held this year and emphasised rebuilding institutions damaged under the previous government.

Responding to a question regarding Awami League, the LGRD minister said, “If you look at things from a narrow point of view and stop politics and block democracy, then it will become deformed.”

Fakhrul insisted that there hasn’t been any obstacle regarding media freedom so far. “Our information minister says every day that everything is open, we welcome everything, and no pressure will be created on anyone. If you look neutrally, when BNP has been in power, the media has enjoyed the most freedom.”

SOurce: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/fakhrul-calls-first-month-tarique-rahmans-govt-big-success-4132301