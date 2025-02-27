Extended meeting of BNP begins, Khaleda to join virtually

An extended meeting of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) began at the field adjacent to Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban’s LD Hall at 11am today (27 February).

Around 4,000 leaders and activists from across the country have joined the meeting, where BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to appear virtually.

The meeting is being presided over virtually by BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who inaugurated the meeting earlier.

BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave the introductory speech during the meeting.

According to sources, the aim of the day-long meeting is to call for national and party unity regarding the 13th national parliamentary elections and the ongoing unrest.

Around 20 minutes before the meeting, Sultan Salahuddin, BNP’s publicity secretary, informed the meeting that Khaleda Zia would join it virtually.

Only Mirza Fakhrul from the central committee gave a speech, while leaders from thana and district units will be allowed to speak on a priority basis, sources said.

Those who had received nominations and primary letters during the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018 were also asked to be present at the meeting, party sources said.

Party sources say that no central leader except the acting chairman and secretary general has been given the opportunity to speak. The acting chairman will speak last, after listening to the opinions of the grassroots leaders.

On the occasion of the extended meeting, a 27-member implementation committee headed by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, an 11-member management committee led by Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, and a 200-member volunteer committee convened by Central Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin have been formed.

In addition, a reception, entertainment and media committee have also been formed.

Covener of the committee to implement the meeting and BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “During the meeting, the party and national unity, price hike of essentials, anti-state conspiracy and the next elections will be discussed.”