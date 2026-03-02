Exports to Malaysia jump fivefold in a decade

He said future cooperation would prioritise high-tech collaboration, particularly in semiconductors, and deeper engagement in the global halal economy.

The envoy made the remarks at the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) at the Sheraton Dhaka on Saturday. He commended BMCCI for strengthening trade and investment relations and supporting Malaysia’s position as the ninth-largest foreign investor in Bangladesh. He also unveiled the chamber’s new logo as chief guest.

Shabbir A Khan, President of BMCCI, highlighted the chamber’s progress since its founding in 2001, describing the Silver Jubilee logo as a symbol of resilience and future growth. He paid tribute to the 12 founding members and acknowledged the contributions of former leaders.

Over the past 25 years, BMCCI has promoted bilateral business through investment forums, trade fairs, business delegations, seminars and symposiums.

