Exports jump 13% in August as RMG, jute, pharma, leather gain

Bangladesh’s merchandise exports rose 13.14% year-on-year to $4.43 billion in August 2026, driven by strong growth in ready-made garments (RMG) and several non-RMG sectors, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Exports stood at $3.92 billion in August 2025.

During the first two months of fiscal year 2026-27, merchandise exports increased 5.43% to $9.16 billion from $8.69 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The RMG sector remained the main driver, with exports rising 13.92% to $3.89 billion in August. Cumulative RMG exports in July-August grew 5.12% to $7.50 billion.

Both major apparel segments posted double-digit growth in August, with knitwear exports rising 14.88% and woven garments 12.70%. For July-August, knitwear exports grew 6.17% and woven garments 3.81%.

Infographic: TBS

Non-RMG sectors also recorded strong growth. Jute and jute goods exports rose 37.09% in August, followed by pharmaceuticals at 28.52%, leather and leather goods at 24.85%, printed materials at 24.83%, engineering products at 23.88% and other footwear at 15.29%.

During July-August, exports of printed materials increased 41.89%, pharmaceuticals 38.94%, other footwear 27.32% and jute and jute goods 22.26%.

Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, president of the BGMEA, attributed the RMG export growth in August partly to a low base in the same month last year, when US reciprocal tariffs contributed to a 3% decline in exports to the US and a 10.43% fall in shipments to the European market. Compared with July 2026, August earnings actually fell by about $278 million, he pointed out.

However, he said the growth reflected the industry’s resilience amid the ongoing gas crisis, high interest rates and adverse global trade conditions. Recent government policy support had also helped protect the industry. For a sustainable export recovery, he stressed the need for stronger policy support on energy security, lower interest rates and reducing the cost of doing business while improving the ease of doing business.

US remains top market

The United States, Bangladesh’s largest export destination, recorded 26.09% growth in imports from Bangladesh in August. Exports to the US rose 11.90% cumulatively in July-August.

The United Kingdom regained its position as Bangladesh’s second-largest export market, followed by Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, according to the EPB.

Infographic: TBS

Among emerging markets, exports to Türkiye surged 141.03% in August, while shipments to South Korea and Saudi Arabia rose 42.37% and 42.09%, respectively.

The EPB attributed the growth to stronger demand in major markets, increased buyer confidence in Bangladesh as a sourcing destination and expanded production capacity. Higher exports of value-added products and efforts to diversify products and markets also contributed, it said.

The latest figures come amid a challenging global trade environment, with exporters facing weaker demand in some markets, shifting sourcing patterns and rising competition from other apparel-producing countries.

The EPB said continued growth in knitwear and woven garments, along with strong performances by pharmaceuticals, leather goods, jute products, engineering goods and footwear, demonstrated the competitiveness and resilience of Bangladesh’s export sector.

RMG continues to account for the overwhelming majority of merchandise exports, highlighting the need to sustain growth in non-traditional sectors to diversify the export basket.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bangladeshs-exports-jump-1314-august-rmg-non-rmg-sectors-grow-1530616