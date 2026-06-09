Excluded Jubo Dal leaders stage sit-in outside BNP Gulshan office

Disgruntled leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal today (8 June) staged a sit-in and procession in front of BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, protesting against what they called the exclusion of “dedicated and movement-active” leaders from the newly announced full central committee.

Around 50 leaders and activists took part in the demonstration, voicing dissatisfaction over the leadership selection process.

The protesters alleged that many leaders who remained active in party politics during the years of political repression under the Awami League government, and who faced arrests and harassment, were not included in the new full committee.

Instead, they claimed that individuals close to the president and general secretary were given key positions, reflecting what they described as a “patronage-based” distribution of posts.

They warned that failure to properly recognise grassroots and experienced activists could weaken the organisational strength of the Jubo Dal.

Earlier, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the approval of a 151-member full central executive committee of the Jubo Dal in a press release on 4 June, appointing Abdul Monayem Munna as president and Nurul Islam Nayan as general secretary.

Speaking at the protest programme, Rofiqul Islam, a leader who was left out of the committee, said the Jubo Dal would play a central role in BNP’s future leadership, arguing that proper recognition of committed activists would strengthen the party.

Former Chhatra Dal vice-president Humayun Kabir said many activists who remained on the streets during what he described as “authoritarian rule” had been sidelined despite equal contributions.

Another former Chhatra Dal joint general secretary, Mizanur Rahman Sohan, termed the committee a “pocket committee” and said the exclusion of affected and experienced leaders was deeply disappointing.

The demonstration was attended by former leaders from various units of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal.

Notably, Abdul Monayem Munna was made Jubo Dal president and Nurul Islam Nayan general secretary in a partial committee announced on 9 July 2024.

Although they were initially instructed to form a full committee within three months, the 151-member full committee was finally announced nearly two years later.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/excluded-jubo-dal-leaders-stage-sit-outside-bnp-gulshan-office-1457326