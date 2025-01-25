Ex-US Vice President Al Gore lauds Dr Yunus’ global ‘Three Zero’ movement

Former US Vice President Al Gore has praised the global “Three Zero” movement launched by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to combat carbon emissions, wealth concentration, poverty and unemployment.
Al Gore, who has emerged as one of the world’s top climate change activists, lauded the “Three Zero” movement as he met Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in the Swiss mountain city of Davos on Thursday.
During the meeting, he vowed to support Bangladesh’s reform programmes taken by Yunus’s interim government, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
They discussed the July uprising, climate change, mitigation of the adverse impacts of global warming, the reform initiatives undertaken by the Bangladesh interim government, and election and geopolitical issues.
The former US vice president expressed his support for Bangladesh’s reform programmes and fixing Bangladesh’s institutions and its democratic transition through a free and fair election.
Dr Yunus handed him a copy of The Art of Triumph, the celebrated art book on graffiti and wall paintings drawn during the July uprising.
Al Gore lauded the “amazing” book and the revolutionary spirit of the Bangladeshi young people. “I looked at every page of the book,” he said.
prothom alo