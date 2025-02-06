Ex-minister Shahriar Alam’s residence torched in Rajshahi

A group of protesters set fire to the house of Shahriar Alam, former state minister for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Rajshahi today.

Protesters set fire to Shahriar’s three-storey house in Chaksinga Mohalla of Arani Municipality in Bagha Upazila around noon.

Witnesses said that over 100 angry people coming on motorbikes from Bagha and Charghat upazilas gathered in front of the house and set it on fire.

ASM Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bagha police station, said that the protesters set the house on fire.

Later, the fire service reached the spot and put out the fire around 2:00pm.

He added that a training centre for BGMEA, a garment manufacturing and export company owned by Shahriar in Sataripara village, was vandalised and set on fire.

On August 5 last year, after the fall of the Awami League-led government, the homes of nearly all MPs and mayors in Rajshahi were attacked, vandalised, and looted.

Shahriar’s house remained untouched until it was set on fire today.

Since the fall of the Awami League government, Shahriar Alam has been in hiding.