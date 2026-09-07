Even buffalo herders now face extortion demands: Akhter Hossen

Even people herding buffaloes are being asked to pay extortion money, National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossen said today (6 September), warning that extortion, land grabbing and clashes are worsening the country’s law-and-order situation.

“There is a kind of disorder in different parts of the country, with incidents of extortion and clashes taking place,” he told reporters after visiting injured NCP leader Mohammad Delwar Hossain at Chattogram Medical College Hospital this afternoon.

Delwar, a member of the NCP’s Anwara upazila unit and its former joint coordinator, was attacked with machetes by unidentified men at Chatori Chowmuhani Bazar in Anwara upazila around 7:30pm yesterday.

“If the law-and-order situation were under control, no NCP leader or any person would have had to face an attack like this,” Akhter said.

He said the attack on Delwar had highlighted the broader deterioration in the country’s law-and-order situation.

Akhter called for the immediate identification and arrest of those involved in the attack, saying criminals must be brought to justice regardless of their political identity.

He also urged police to take action against extortionists irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Whether they are from the ruling party or any other party, those involved in extortion must be arrested and brought to justice. There is no need to be loyal to any party,” he said.

Akhter said signs of deterioration were still visible in various sectors six months after the election.

He said the current environment of extortion, land grabbing and clashes was not in line with the aspirations of the 2024 July Uprising.

Referring to the six-point demands announced by the NCP during yesterday’s long march, he said improving the law-and-order situation was one of them.

“Whether a person is attacked for political or non-political reasons, the government must stand by the victim and bring the attackers to book,” he said.

He also called on law-enforcement agencies to take swift action against those involved in extortion and land grabbing.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/even-buffalo-herders-now-face-extortion-demands-akhter-hossen-1534951