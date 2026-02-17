European Security Paradox and A World Without Order

Paradox of Time and History and the Myth of New World Order

America was not the superpower and European empires were more nationalists and aggressive when the 1857 Munich Conference held its assembly. Their delusional visions and priorities fell victim to their own vices and ruins, the consequential First World War and 2nd World War. What have Europeans learned from the past to unfold a New World Order? Paranoid, suspicious of mutual interests, devoid of rational global vision of peace and co-existence, American and European leaders continue to search for glory and triumph by military supremacy to dominate the rest of the world. Men who were universally hated and feared are alive as elected leaders propelling individualistic agendas of global hegemony and occupation. Opinions and facts of life differ as time and place do in politics.

To civilized people and nations claiming to be wise and just, the 21st century political affairs are full of contrasts and contradictions in equality of human rights, national freedom, and justice. The cult is infested with moral and intellectual corruption lacking any plausible imagination for the good of humanity. Are we out of touch with historical facts and the impulse of Nature of Things to determine our common destiny as civilized people? The Munich Security Conference spells out competing interests and volatile visions of future-making. America First under President Trump is a novel strategy of unthinkable policies and practices. The EU and UK appear insight and place at a distant horizon.

The ethnicity of being together does not spell out cooperation and unity of purpose for how to manage the security, unproductive economy and strategic interests in the Western political sphere. Who is who? And where are the security threats coming to arrange a united front. Chinese innovation in technology and productivity dominate Western Europe and American economy. America and West Europeans are competing to agree to imaginary challenges perceived from Russia and China. The facts speak of internal gulfs within NATO and America vs. Europe. There is no insecurity except of their own self-engineered false plans to invade Greenland, occupy Canada and control the Panama Canal and extend the march to destroy Iran and the Arab Middle East. If utilitarianism was a sound societal value, France , Germany, Spain and UK’s leaders appear at odds to imagine the US as a reliable partner in mutual security.

The US under President Trump and its global strategic trajectory negate the universal values of friendship, equality, human rights , freedom and justice for all. Recall Hans Morganthau (Politics of Nations), called power politics a ‘psychological sickness’. America needs more conflicts to support its war economy, not peace with its neighbors and the Arab world. Is the New World Order an hypothetical phenomenon or a convenient reality to be imagined? How do you assess its evolving substance for the future? Who would usher the New Order or would it be a remaking of historical belligerency by despotic rulers against the people? Who would the new kings, new emperors and new rulers of the 21st century and beyond world? Flamboyant proclamations of an imaginary world of power defies the logic of the present time and place of order. H.G.Wells, the British author, tried to redefine “new world order” as a synonym for the establishment of a technocratic world state and of a planned economy, garnering popularity in state socialist circles. Some authoritarianism- lords, emperors and nobles stemmed from the 16th century European Renaissance although knowledge, science and intellectual awakening were the products of new manifestations. The so-called Western democratic culture of superior power is shortsighted and naive. Enlightened and people-oriented leaders hold visions for change and sustainable future-making, not greed or egoistic insanity to quell law, freedom, justice and global peace. Do Epstein files expose a wide range of corrupt Western political cultures, obscenity, abuse of innocent young women and politically charged deep rooted societal problems? Are there effective laws and systems of legal justice, better human values and moral standards to rethink and punish those responsible for the insane crimes?

Western Culture of Thinking are in Crisis

The NATO apparatus is in crisis on security, war in Ukraine, Greenland and the divide between Europe and America. The US needs a navigational change but is entrapped in chaos. After WW2, states and nations professed binding commitments to hold the Charter of the UNO and “save the succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” Not so, those pioneering the evolutionary Charter went astray to invade other nations and indulge in crimes against humanity, aggression and genocide. Historically, leaders and nations claiming to be the most powerful on earth violate the Laws of God and come closer to an end of their time and history. The Earth was meant to sustain life for all sanctity of human values and universal brotherhood. Imperialists time and again broke the covenants and victimized other nations in Asia, the Arab world and Africa. What a contrast, what a tragedy those responsible to shield global values turned out to be aggressors, hangmen and criminals under International Law.

When Western history wills, tragic history happens. Wars, colonization, aggression and military occupation are all distinct historical milestones of authoritarian leadership. Machiavelli’s Prince relives to unleash tragic tensions of time and history – the endless echo flows from the same myriad of supremacy, hatred and psychology of political maneuvering to control people and thinking minds. To wake -up informed mankind of the 21st century, and beyond you have a new World Order overshadowing all encompassed universal proclamations, charters, Magna Carta, nobility of rational thinking, collective consensus of time and history – it is a new beginning of unthinkable dark future. .

Global Peace, Life and Earth are No More Sacred to be Protected

Do cultures and civilizations grow out of the moral mire of bombardment, cruelty, killing, conquest, occupation and destruction of humanity? Impostors and people of violent hidden agendas are fast moving into power politics. Life and facts make us understand of critical thinking as truth, time and space vary across human consciousness. Undeniably, America and the EU remained not just weapon suppliers but supporters of Israeli policies and practices of crimes against humanity and genocide in Palestine. They were an integral part of violations of all norms of international law and sanctity of life. Global governance is fast becoming lawless, lacking intuition of order and power in all institutions of peace and security. Insanity amassed across the US political mind to wipe out the Palestine national identity and provoke another war on Iran just like the Venezuelan war stunt. America, the EU and Israel would strive to maintain a culture of continuous war and conflict-making and conflict-keeping for their economic interests and their own survival. They have terrorized the people of Palestine and are embarking on a new war against Iran and the Arab world.

God created the Heavens and the Earth as a Trust to fulfill human aspirations and to allow human generations to flourish since time immemorial. It was never meant to be bombed and destroyed by sheer ignorance and wickedness. The Earth, a creation of God, exists, serves His purpose equally to all creations of God, and floats in the universe without any pillars. It clarifies now and will do the same on the Day of Judgment – Day of Truth: O’ People, the Chief Creation of God! You appear to be adapted to intellect, fortitude, and fortune, being a victim of ignorance, superstition, and arrogance against me, your Mother Earth. I am not a property of any nations, states, geography, or corporations, but a Divine hub of life beyond human imagination, survival, and trust. Those bombing and destroying me are mentally sick and defy the Divine Truth. Their hearts beat, and they breathe oxygen on me and exhibit petty behaviors in politics as scum floating on a torrent. Sketch out your genius: I am a living being, spinning at 1670 km per hour to orbit the Sun at 107,000 km per hour. Imagine if this spinning were to stall; what consequences could occur for all the living beings on Earth?

In every ideal, there is truth, soul, time and facts of history. We, The People, We The Humanity feel an awakening call of time and history to hold Western leaders accountable for their crimes,treachery, violation of human rights, freedom and justice as the foundation of civilized cultures, laws and sustainable future-making. All international institutions are broken and deliberately kept dysfunctional. Truth is one and unchanging, as it was centuries earlier. The emerging wars and destruction of Earth and human habitats are blatant violations of the trust between humanity and the Creator, calling for an awakening of human conscience and soul.