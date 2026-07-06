Ensure trial of AL, allies for July killings, says Sarjis

The Daily Star

National Citizen Party Chief Organiser Sarjis Alam yesterday said the party wants to see the BNP’s stated position on the trial of the Awami League implemented “in words and actions”.

“We want to see the implementation, in words and actions, of the statement made by BNP spokesperson Salahuddin Ahmed,” Sarjis said at an emergency press briefing at the NCP’s central office in Dhaka’s Banglamotor.

He said BNP leaders and activists, having taken part in the July uprising, should carry the demand for justice in their hearts.

Sarjis said all political parties that participated in the July uprising, including the BNP, Jamaat and NCP, have a collective responsibility to ensure the trial of the Awami League and its collaborators and implement necessary reforms.

He also urged the government to expedite the judicial process through the International Crimes Tribunal and the judiciary and ensure prompt execution of verdicts.

Sarjis alleged that some people on social media were trying to defend “the autocrats, killers, and genocide perpetrators”. “If verdicts had been delivered and implemented, they would not have dared to peep out from their holes and say such things,” he added.

He also demanded that the government bring back the accused in Osman Hadi’s murder from India and ensure their trial.

Sarjis made the remarks while announcing the NCP’s “July Padajatra 2026”, which will begin on July 6 with rallies in 100 upazilas and municipalities across all 64 districts.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/ensure-trial-al-allies-july-killings-says-sarjis-4215976