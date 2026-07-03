Egypt seek to outwit resilient Socceroos in finely poised World Cup knockout tie

Australia and Egypt will battle for a place in the Fifa World Cup round of 16 when they face off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday (3 July), with both sides looking to continue their impressive campaigns in a finely balanced knockout contest.

The match kicks off at 12am tonight (BST).

Australia finished runners-up in Group G after collecting four points from three matches, while Egypt progressed unbeaten as runners-up in Group H.

With little separating the two teams, a disciplined and tactical contest is expected as both sides look to extend their World Cup campaigns.

Australian coach Tony Popovic is expected to retain his disciplined 3-4-2-1 formation, with Australia focusing on defensive organisation and quick transitions.

Jackson Irvine and Aiden O’Neill will provide control in midfield, while Nestory Irankunda’s pace and direct running offer the Socceroos their biggest attacking threat.

Australia have impressed defensively throughout the tournament, conceding few clear-cut opportunities. However, scoring goals has proved more difficult, with the Socceroos finding the net only twice during the group stage.

Egyptian coach Hossam Hassan is likely to continue with a compact 4-2-3-1 system built around defensive discipline and rapid counter-attacks.

Mohamed Salah, if fit, will lead the creative burden alongside Mahmoud Hassan and Omar Marmoush, while Marwan Attia and Nabil Emad provide balance in midfield.

Egypt’s greatest strengths are their defensive resilience, organisation, and ability to capitalise on counter-attacks. Their main weakness is an occasional lack of creativity when opponents deny them space in transition.

Australia will be without Jacob Italiano and Matthew Leckie because of injury but are otherwise expected to name an unchanged side.

Egypt remains hopeful Mohamed Salah will recover from a hamstring injury in time to feature. Hamdy Fathy, Mohamed Abdelmonem and Hossam Abdelmaguid are also doubts, while Ahmed Fatouh is expected to miss out because of a hamstring tear.

Probable XI

Australia (3-4-2-1): Patrick Beach, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Kai Herrington, Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O’Neill, Aziz Behich, Marco Volpato, Connor Metcalfe, Nestory Irankunda.

Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Ramadan Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez, Marwan Attia, Nabil Emad , Ahmed Sayed , Mohamed Salah (c), Mahmoud Hassan; Omar Marmoush.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/node/1478961