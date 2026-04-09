Economy saw sluggish growth in March: PMI

The Daily Star

Bangladesh’s economy may have expanded at a slower pace in March, primarily driven by the manufacturing sector’s first contraction after 18 consecutive months of growth, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

Bangladesh’s PMI declined by 2.2 points to 52.5 in March compared to the previous month, according to the report issued yesterday by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) and Policy Exchange Bangladesh (PEB).

The PMI is a forward-looking indicator used globally to gauge economic direction. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

“The March PMI readings point to moderate economic growth, largely driven by a manufacturing sector slowdown due to extended holidays and global demand uncertainties stemming from the Middle East crisis,” said M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of PEB.

He added that the US-Israeli war on Iran has weakened economic momentum through heightened inflationary pressures and risks of supply disruptions, increasing the economy’s vulnerability.

A decline in new orders, exports, finished goods, imports, and employment fuelled the downturn in the manufacturing sector. However, factory output and input purchases continued to expand, and order backlogs returned to growth.

The construction sector remained in the downtrend for the second consecutive month, while the agriculture sector saw its seventh month of expansion, albeit at a slower pace.

Agriculture reported slower expansion in business activity and input costs. While order backlogs grew, the sector faced tightening in new business and employment.

Construction continued its decline, with new business and activity levels falling. While employment and order backlogs in the sector rebounded, input costs rose at a faster pace.

The services sector continued its momentum, recording its 18th consecutive month of expansion with slightly accelerated growth across new business, employment, and business activity.

Looking ahead, the future business index signals continued expansion across all key sectors, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and services, reflecting sustained business optimism, the report said.

The MCCI and PEB began publishing the PMI in January last year. Initiated by the UK government, the index covers over 500 private sector firms.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/news/economy-saw-sluggish-growth-march-pmi-4147051