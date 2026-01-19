EC serves show-cause notices on NCP’s Nahid, Patwari over electoral code violation

The Election Commission (EC) has served show-cause notices on National Citizen Party (NCP) candidate Nahid Islam for Dhaka-11 constituency and the party’s chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary for Dhaka-8, for allegedly violating the election code of conduct by campaigning ahead of the scheduled period.

Both have been asked to submit written explanations tomorrow, either in person or through authorised representatives.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury sent separate notices to the two NCP leaders today (18 January).

Senior District Election Officer Fazlur Rahman said in addition to the two NCP candidates, a show-cause notice has also been issued to Labour Party candidate Mostafizur Rahman for the Dhaka-12 constituency on similar grounds.

According to the notice issued to Nahid Islam, the returning officer observed large, colourful billboards featuring his photograph and the slogan “Be in favour of the referendum on national reform” at several prominent locations in the Dhaka-11 constituency, which was deemed a violation of the National Parliamentary Election Code of Conduct.

Under the code, no party or independent candidate – or anyone campaigning on their behalf – may begin electioneering three weeks before polling day.

As per the schedule, campaigning is set to begin on 22 January, following the allocation of electoral symbols on 21 January.

The notice directed Nahid Islam and Nasirussin Patwari to remove all such billboards by 9:30am tomorrow and asked them to appear before the returning officer or submit a written explanation by 11am, explaining why legal action should not be taken against them for breaching the code of conduct.

NCP’s reaction

Mahbub Alam, head of NCP’s election media sub-committee, said the NCP candidates were show-caused for campaigning in favour of the referendum.

He said the banners reading “Be in favour of the referendum for country’s reform” was used as part of the referendum campaign and was not intended to promote Nahid Islam or his election symbol.

He claimed that the campaign did not violate any rules governing referendum-related activities and maintained that there was no breach of the electoral code of conduct.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/dhaka-8-ec-show-causes-ncps-patwari-over-electoral-code-violation-1337686