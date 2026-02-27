EC revises referendum results, cuts both ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ votes

FE

Feb 26, 2026 20:05

The revised information was published through an additional gazette signed by Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhtar Ahmad on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The latest gazette on the revised referendum result shows that ‘Yes’ votes have been reduced to 47,225,980 and ‘No’ votes to 21,960,231.

The total number of votes cast now stands at 76,621,407. Among them, 7,435,196 votes were declared invalid, resulting in 69,186,211 valid votes.

As per the earlier gazette, the number of ‘Yes’ votes stood at 48,200,660, while ‘No’ votes were recorded at 22,071,726.

The total votes cast were 77,695,023, of which 7,422,637 were declared invalid, leaving 70,272,386 valid votes.

So, ‘Yes’ votes decreased by 974,680, while ‘No’ votes dropped by 111,495 compared to the earlier announcement. Interestingly, despite the decline in valid votes, the number of invalid ballots increased by 12,559.

Overall, the total votes cast declined by 1,073,616 following the revision.

