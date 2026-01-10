Bangladesh, United States discuss upcoming polls, economy, Rohingya issues

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka 10 January, 2026, 10:57

Bangladesh national security adviser Khalilur Rahman meets with Paul Kapur, assistant secretary of State at the State Department in Washington DC. | UNB photo

Bangladesh and the United States have discussed upcoming elections in Bangladesh, economic and trade relations, Rohingya issue and regional matters.

Bangladesh national security adviser Khalilur Rahman met with Allison Hooker, under-secretary of State for political affairs, and Paul Kapur, assistant secretary of State at the State Department in Washington DC and discussed the issues.

In the meeting with under-secretary, Khalilur Rahman briefed Hooker about the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming general elections and expressed appreciation for the support of the US to the interim government during its tenure, including for the elections, said chief adviser’s press wing on Saturday.

Hooker responded that the US continues its strong support for the democratic transition in Bangladesh and looks forward to a free and fair elections in February.

Khalilur Rahman underscored the prospects of increased trade between the two countries following substantially enhanced Bangladeshi import of American farm products.

He requested Hooker to ease travel of Bangladeshi businesspeople to the US in the context the of the recent visa bond, and if possible, to exempt B1 short term business visa for Bangladeshi businessmen from the visa bond.

Hooker recognised the matter and assured that the US government will positively consider the step.

She also indicated that if the overstay by the tourists declines substantially in future, the US might review the bond requirements that have been put in place.

She also expressed deep appreciation for the cooperation of Bangladesh to the return of undocumented Bangladeshis.

Khalilur Rahman expressed sincere thanks to the US for its continued support to the displaced Rohingya population sheltered in Bangladesh.

Recognising that the US is the largest donor for Rohingyas, he requested continuation of US support and assistance for them.

Hooker thanked Bangladesh for continuing to carry substantial burden by hosting Rohingyas.

She underscored the need for broad based burden sharing and finding a solution to the crisis.

She also requested Bangladesh to expand livelihood options for the Rohingyas as long as they are in Bangladesh.

Khalilur Rahman requested the US side to consider granting access to DFC financing for Bangladeshi private sector and also access to financing for semi-conductor development in Bangladesh.

Under-Secretary Hooker assured US consideration of these proposals.

Khalilur Rahman also expressed Bangladesh’s interest in principle to be part of the international stabilisation force that would be deployed in Gaza. Under-secretary Hooker said that the US is willing to work together with Bangladesh on this important matter.

In a separate meeting with assistant secretary of State Paul Kapur, Rahman discussed issues of mutual interest including the forthcoming election in Bangladesh, US-Bangladesh bilateral relations, Rohingya crisis, US Visa bond, trade and investment and other regional issues.

As a special invitee, Rahman also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Brent Christensen, the new appointed US ambassador to Bangladesh held in the State Department.

Deputy secretary of State for management and resources, Michael J Rigas administered the oath.

The ceremony was attended by Bangladesh ambassador to US, embassy officials, senior State Department and Military officials, former US ambassadors to Bangladesh and US business leaders.

In his remarks, deputy secretary of State reiterated US commitment to continue to support Bangladesh in its journey to democratic transition.

Ambassador Christensen said, ‘The US supports Bangladesh in its journey towards a bright democratic future. I am excited to see the results and look forward to what the new elected government and I can do together to advance the US-Bangladesh relations.’

In all the events, senior embassy officials accompanied Khalilur Rahman.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/foreign-affairs/287715/bangladesh-united-states-discuss-upcoming-polls-economy-rohingya-issues