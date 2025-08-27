EC files GD following scuffle involving BNP, NCP at constituency boundary hearing

A scuffle breaks out during EC hearing on Brahmanbaria-2 and 3 constituencies while Barrister Rumin Farhana presents arguments in favour of the draft on 24 August, 2025. Photo: Focus Bangla

Highlights

EC filed a GD over BNP–NCP scuffle during boundary hearing

Clash broke out over Brahmanbaria-2, 3 draft demarcations

NCP alleged Rumeen Farhana led a “planned attack”

Rumeen denied, saying NCP’s Ataullah shoved her first

NCP demanded EC act neutrally or resign

The Election Commission (EC) has filed a general diary (GD) with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station over a scuffle between representatives of the BNP and the National Citizen Party (NCP) during the first day of hearings on draft parliamentary boundary demarcations on Sunday (24 August).

The GD was lodged on Monday (25 August), without naming anyone involved, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said.

“We did not mention any names, but informed the police of the scuffle during the hearing,” he added.

The scuffle took place at the EC building during hearings on the proposed boundaries of Brahmanbaria-2 and Brahmanbaria-3 constituencies.

According to officials, the hearing began with arguments in favour of the draft from BNP Assistant International Affairs Secretary Rumeen Farhana. NCP Joint Chief Organiser Mohammad Ataullah then presented counterarguments, during which an altercation ensued, snowballing into tussles between the two sides.

EC officials intervened and brought the situation under control.

The secretary later concluded the hearing and requested all participants to leave the room.

The NCP’s Ataullah later alleged that BNP leaders, including Rumeen, carried out a “planned attack” on him.

The NCP submitted a formal written complaint to the EC later that day, signed by several leaders, including Ataullah.

In the letter, the NCP described the EC as standing “on fascist black laws” and demanded “criminal action against Rumeen Farhana and her gang,” adding that if the EC cannot remain neutral, its officials should resign “to make way for competent individuals.”

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters afterwards, Rumeen dismissed the allegations.

“The problem is, he is not a familiar face. I do not know if he came from the NCP or Jamaat. But he was the first person, wearing a white panjabi, who shoved me. Then, of course, my people would not sit idle. I am a woman. When my people were attacked, they responded. It is simple,” she said.

Later, NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah, at a press conference, described Rumeen as the “BNP’s Awami League affairs secretary” and urged the commission to act impartially.

“We want to see objective behaviour from the Election Commission. Otherwise, the demand for its reconstitution will grow stronger,” he added.