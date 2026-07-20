EC, court to decide who can participate in local govt elections: BNP

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday said it is up to the Election Commission (EC) and the courts to determine who is eligible to contest the upcoming local government elections.

“The local government elections will be held in a non-partisan manner. Who can contest and who cannot is a matter for the courts and the Election Commission. They will determine eligibility in accordance with the existing laws,” he said while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city, UNB reports.

Rizvi, also the PM’s political adviser, made the remarks replying to a question about Awami League’s participation in the local government elections.

Earlier, a three-member BNP delegation submitted the BNP’s annual financial statement for 2025 to EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

Responding to a question about Jamaat-e-Islami’s letter to the Election Commission seeking to prevent Awami League leaders from participating in the local government elections, Rizvi said the issue should be resolved strictly in accordance with the law.

“It does not matter what any political party says. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to determine who can contest the elections and who can’t do as per the existing laws and the new legal provisions. We are leaving the matter to the Commission,” he said.

Asked about BNP’s process for selecting candidates in the non-party local elections, Rizvi said the party’s highest policymaking body would decide the process.

“As the elections are being held without party symbols, our highest policymaking forum will determine how our candidates will participate. No decision has yet been taken on the matter,” he said.

Replying to another question whether BNP would allow anyone to seek its support in the local polls, Rizvi said the party has not yet finalised its policy. “Once a decision is made, we will inform you,” he added.

Regarding BNP’s next national council, Rizvi said party Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have already indicated that the council would be held.

“The council will definitely take place. However, no decision has yet been made on the month or date. We hope it will be held very soon, and we will announce the schedule once it is finalised,” he said.

The two other BNP delegation members are BNP Treasurer and State Minister for Civil Aviation M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Assistant Office Secretary Monir Hossain.

According to the audited financial statement, BNP earned some Tk 22.20 crore (exactly Tk 22,19,55,182) and spent Tk 15.26 crore (Tk15,26,10,857), leaving a surplus of nearly Tk 7 crore (Tk 6,93,54,325) during the 2025 calendar year.

BNP began 2025 with an opening balance of Tk 21.14 crore. BNP had the balance of a total of Tk 28.07 crore at the end of 2025.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/ec-court-to-decide-who-can-participate-in-local-govt-polls-bnp